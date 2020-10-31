Left Menu
Everything is at stake," Harris added. She said the country is undergoing a major health crisis, with the death of more than 220,000 Americans due to coronavirus pandemic and blamed President Donald Trump for the situation.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 06:07 IST
Kamala Harris urges voters to vote in large numbers; bring change at White House

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has urged the Americans to come out and vote in large numbers to bring a change at the White House. Speaking at a rally in Texas on Friday, Harris, 56, accused the Republicans of creating a confusion on votes. "Everyone should vote to bring a change at the White House. Need to realise the power of vote and the opponents are for creating confusion on votes," Harris, who is the first Democratic vice-presidential candidate to address an election rally in Republican stronghold Texas in decades, said. "They know our power. They know when we vote, things change. They know when we vote, we win. We vote to honour the ancestors. We vote because everything is at stake. Everything is at stake," Harris added.

She said the country is undergoing a major health crisis, with the death of more than 220,000 Americans due to coronavirus pandemic and blamed President Donald Trump for the situation. "We want to make sure we see it through and then let's make sure on Election Day, everybody we know has made sure that their voice, their powerful voice, is represented in this election through their vote, because there is so much at stake and so many reasons to vote," she said.

US is the worst impacted nation by the coronavirus, with the total number of infections and deaths standing at 9,034,925 and 229,544, according to Johns Hopkins University. "We're in the midst of a public health pandemic. You also have a situation where we have a president who, while we are seeing spikes around our country, talking about we've turned the corner, continuing to mislead the American people," she said.

She said that because of the pandemic, the worsening of the wealth gap in America has been such that over 30 million people in just the last several months had to file for unemployment insurance. "We are seeing numbers that tell us one in five mothers who has a child under the age of 12 is describing her children as being hungry," she rued, adding that the US is in the middle of a hunger crisis. The Democratic Party under the leadership of Joe Biden, she asserted, is a plan to fight coronavirus, and is committed to not raising taxes ever on anyone making less than USD 400,000 a year, and is also committed in investing in working people in America.

"Biden understands that we need to deal with these racial disparities. We need to acknowledge them, difficult though they may be, to think about, much less talk about. We need to address it in terms of what we're doing around healthcare. We need to address it in terms of the racial wealth gap. We need to address it in terms of the gaps in our education system," she said. She accused President Trump of ruining America. "A president of the United States who has called Mexicans rapists and criminals, who as his first order of business instituted a Muslim ban. America, we deserve better,” she said.

"That does not reflect who we are as our values and priorities, as a nation that knows we are our strongest when we are unified, knows that we have so much more in common regardless of where you live, the race, your ethnicity, the language your grandmother speaks,” said the Senator from California..

