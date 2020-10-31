Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi LG, CM pay tributes to Patel, extend Valmiki Jayanti greetings to people

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 11:49 IST
Delhi LG, CM pay tributes to Patel, extend Valmiki Jayanti greetings to people

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday. Paying homage on Twitter to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, Kejriwal said, "My tributes to our former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary." He also greeted people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and paid tributes to Patel.

The LG administered an oath to officers to uphold the unity, integrity and safety of the nation at an event held at the Raj Niwas on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary. "Sardar Patel was the architect of India's administrative system. His devotion to the unity, integrity and safety of the nation is a source of inspiration for us," Baijal said in a tweet.

The birth anniversary of Patel, the first home minister of independent India, is observed as the "National Unity Day"..

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't wait to get started on 'Looop Lapeta': Tahir Raj Bhasin on Taapsee Pannu co-starrer

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to be back on a film set for his next, Looop Lapeta, in which he is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. The actor, who will also be seen playing the role of the veteran Sunil Gavaskar in the Ranveer Singh starr...

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. Fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020