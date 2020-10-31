Left Menu
Development News Edition

No change of BJP guard in Bengal : Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said the party will fight the coming assembly polls in West Bengal with Dilip Ghosh as its president and refuted media reports of his removal. I want to categorically say that West Bengal BJP will fight the assembly election with Dilip Ghosh as its state president.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:57 IST
No change of BJP guard in Bengal : Vijayvargiya
BJP leader and Central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said the party will fight the coming assembly polls in West Bengal with Dilip Ghosh as its president and refuted media reports of his removal. There were reports in a section of the media that Ghosh might be removed from the party post before the polls as the central leadership is not happy with the inner squabbling in the state BJP.

"The reports are not only baseless but also misleading and politically motivated. I want to categorically say that West Bengal BJP will fight the assembly election with Dilip Ghosh as its state president. There is no question of replacing him," Vijayvargiya told PTI. West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, known to be close to Ghosh, said, "Dilipda was re-elected for three years this January, after completing his first term. There is no question of his removal".

Ghosh himself said he is a "loyal soldier" of the party and is not aware of any such report. The speculation gained momentum after the party's state unit witnessed a major organizational change recently.

The incumbent state general secretary (organization) Subrata Chattopadhyay was removed and his deputy Amitava Chakraborty was elevated to the post on Wednesday. The change shocked many in the BJP state unit as Chattopadhyay, who had held the post for several years, was considered to be close to Ghosh.

The organizational change had come just a day after the BJP central leaders in charge of the state stepped in to resolve differences between its state Yuva Morcha president Saumitra Khan and Ghosh, who had dissolved all the district committees of the youth wing last week. According to sources, Khan, a Trinamool Congress turncoat, is considered close to the party's national vice- president Mukul Roy, who was himself an erstwhile member of Mamata Banerjee's party.

After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, BJP has emerged as the main rival to the ruling Trinamool Congress. It won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections. BJP leaders have exuded confidence that it will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly election which is due in April-May next year.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Several districts in Rajasthan placed under NSA ahead of Gurjar protest

Several districts in Rajasthan have been put under the National Security Act NSA, 1980 keeping in mind the possible disruptions in law and order, during the Gurjar Mahapanchayat on November 1. As per an order issued by Administrative Secret...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician, betrayed Americans for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betray the Americans for the last 47 years. Trump is known to make unsubstantiated...

Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became chief minister after the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Jou...

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the National Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020