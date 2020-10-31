Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Left Menu
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:39 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday. While Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial, "Shakti Sthal" , here, Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes in a tweet as he was not in Delhi.

Local media reports from Himachal Pradesh stated he was in Shimla. "From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former prime minister.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi noted that it was both her grandmother's death anniversary and Maharishi Valmiki's birth anniversary. "It was my grandmother who introduced me to Valmiki ji's teachings. Valmiki ji's teachings inspire me to raise the voice of the underprivileged in the society and join their fight for justice," she said.

Indira Gandhi was recognised the world over as a strong leadership, the Congress said on its official Twitter handle. It may be a matter of nuclear test, breaking Pakistan into two and creating Bangladesh, she kept the country's head high always, the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in the national capital on this day in 1984. Widespread riots broke out after her assassination, in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed. Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala were among several party leaders who paid rich tributes to the former prime minister.

