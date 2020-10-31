Left Menu
New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL19 RJ-2NDLD BILLS Rajasthan govt introduces three bills to negate impact of Centre's farm laws Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced three bills in the Assembly to negate the impact of the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently. .

DES24 RJ-BJP-FARM LAWS CM Gehlot misleading farmers over Centre's farm laws: Poonia Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of misleading farmers by opposing the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently. . DES10 RJ-ASSEMBLY-FACE MASK-BILL Rajasthan govt tables bill to make wearing face mask mandatory Jaipur: In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced an amendment bill in the state assembly to make wearing a face mask or cover mandatory. .

DES25 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Nine more COVID-19 deaths, 1,780 cases in Raj Jaipur: Rajasthan on Saturday recorded nine more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll in the state to 1,907, while 1,780 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,96,993. . DEL37 UP-YOGI-LD LOVE JIHAD Adityanath says he will bring law on 'love jihad', uses 'Ram Naam Satya journey' as threat Jaunpur/Deoria (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government would come out with a law to deal with ‘love jihad’ and used the Hindu funeral chant ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ to threaten those who don’t respect their daughters and sisters. .

DES16 UP-VIRUS-GANGWAR-FAMILY Union Minister Santosh Gangwar's wife, 6 family members test positive for COVID-19 Bareilly (UP): Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday that his wife and six other family members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. . DES14 UP-AKHILESH SP supported independent RS candidate to expose BSP-BJP ties: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asserted that his party supported independent nominee Prakash Bajaj for the Rajya Sabha election to expose the understanding between the BJP and BSP. .

DES12 UP-BDC-SHOT BDC member shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr Bulandshahr (UP): A Block Development Committee (BDC) member was shot dead by masked assailants in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. . DES19 UP-VIRUS-CASES 1,822 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 4.81 lakh; death toll 7,025 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 7,025 on Saturday with 21 more fatalities, while 1,822 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.81 lakh, an official said. .

DEL11 JK-LAND-SHUTDOWN Hurriyat shutdown against new land laws disrupts normal life in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life in the Kashmir valley was affected on Saturday due to a shutdown called by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference to protest the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. . DEL20 JK-FIRING Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J-K's Kathua Jammu: Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday. .

DES41 PB-SAD-LD FARMERS SAD seeks relief package for farmers Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Union finance ministry to offer a comprehensive relief package for farmers. . DES35 PB-AAP AAP rejects Pb CM's appeal to accompany him to President Chandigarh: The AAP on Saturday rejected Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's appeal to all parties’ MLAs to accompany him to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on November 4 to request him to give his assent to the state's amended farm laws. .

DES13 PB-SCHOLARSHIP-SCHEME Punjab CM launches scholarship plan for SC students Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday launched a post-matric scholarship scheme for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category. . DES30 HR-BYPOLLS Baroda bypolls: Khattar, Dushyant Chautala seeks votes for Yogeshwar Dutt Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday held joint public meetings in the Baroda assembly constituency and urged people to vote for BJP-JJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt in the bypolls scheduled for November 3. .

DES37 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 413 more test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 62,328 on Saturday with the detection of 413 new cases, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 1,023, according to a health department bulletin. . DES9 UKD-VIRUS-RAFTING 24 rafting guides test positive for COVID-19 Rishikesh (U'khand): Twenty-four rafting guides in the Muni-ki-Reti area here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday..

