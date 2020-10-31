EC notice to BJP's Bisahu Lal Sahu over remark on Vishwanath Singh's wife

Left Menu
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued notice to Bisahu Lal Sahu, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur, condemning his impugned statement regarding Congress leader Vishwanath Singh earlier this month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued notice to Bisahu Lal Sahu, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur, condemning his impugned statement regarding Congress leader Vishwanath Singh earlier this month. The BJP leader on October 19 had said that Singh mentioned the name of his mistress in the election form instead of his first wife.

According to an ECI order, issued by Madhusudan Gupta, Secretary, the Commission "carefully considered" the matter and agreed that Sahu has violated the 'General Conduct'. He has also been advised to desist from using such words in public during the period of the Model Code of Conduct. Earlier, an FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station in Madhya Pradesh against Sahu, a day after he made remarks about Singh's wife. The FIR was lodged against Sahu based on a complaint by Singh's wife.

Speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh earlier this month, Sahu had said, "Vishwanath Singh didn't mention his first wife in the election form; rather he mentioned his mistress. Find out where his first wife is. He did not mention that he has one more wife. He should mention that she is his second wife." Meanwhile, Vishwanath Singh who is contesting the upcoming Anuppur Assembly by-polls had said that he would file a defamation case against Sahu. "He is speaking irrelevant things as he is losing the election. I married my wife 15 years ago and we have two children. I'll file a defamation case against him," Singh had said.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go to by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

