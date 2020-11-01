Left Menu
Merkel's party set to decide on her successor in January

The decision on Monday to postpone the choice of a new leader had stoked internal divisions in the party, with one candidate - Friedrich Merz - accusing some in the CDU establishment of opposing him for the job. The party's three leadership candidates - Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen - have agreed to hold the congress in mid-January, CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak announced on Twitter.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 03:38 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) will choose a new leader in mid-January, the party's general secretary said on Saturday after a Dec. 4 party congress was postponed due to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. The decision on Monday to postpone the choice of a new leader had stoked internal divisions in the party, with one candidate - Friedrich Merz - accusing some in the CDU establishment of opposing him for the job.

The party's three leadership candidates - Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen - have agreed to hold the congress in mid-January, CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak announced on Twitter. "Unity in the CDU is important for Germany, particularly in such difficult times," Ziemiak said, adding that the candidates all prefer a meeting in person, but if that is not possible, they appeal for an online meeting with digital voting.

The final details will be hammered out by the party's leadership on Dec. 14, he said. Top CDU officials had expressed concerns about party cohesion and discipline - usually a strength - going into election year 2021, especially as Merz strengthened the fears by crying foul over the postponement of the party congress.

At stake is the leadership of Europe's biggest economy in the era after Merkel, who has vowed not to run again at elections due next autumn after looming large on the European stage since 2005 and proving a winner with German voters. The CDU's popularity has been boosted by Merkel's competent handling of the pandemic, with far lower infection rates in Germany than in neighbouring countries.

Opinion polls show Merz is more popular with CDU members than Laschet, who is premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Roettgen, a foreign policy expert. But the party elite, to whom the delegates are close, favour Laschet. Germany must hold its next federal election by Oct. 24, 2021 at the latest.

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya's COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

TN Minister Doraikkannu no more

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu, who was battling Covid-19, has died, the hospital treating him said on Sunday. The 72 year-old Minister breathed his last late on Saturday night, Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdinda...

Rugby-France outclass Ireland but fall short in Six Nations title bid

France produced some brilliant rugby but came up just short in the Six Nations as their 35-27 victory over Ireland was not enough to leapfrog champions England into top spot on Saturday. England won the title for the third time in five year...

Shoe shopping and dog grooming: French town flouts lockdown rules

Some small shops and services, including a dog grooming salon, remained open on Saturday in a small town outside Paris with support from their local mayor, amid signs of sporadic pushback against a new coronavirus lockdown in France.In Pari...

Rugby-French renaissance building nicely as Les Bleus see off Ireland

France claimed their best Six Nations result in nine years after beating Ireland 35-27 on Saturday, with coach Fabien Galthie insisting his teams revival is only just starting.Les Bleus finished second in the championship behind England on ...
