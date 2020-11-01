Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long-term issues of North Bengal too will be solved like Article 370 and Ram Mandir: Dhankhar

Like the two major issues of the country -- Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir -- the long-term issues of North Bengal will also be solved constitutionally, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-11-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 15:22 IST
Long-term issues of North Bengal too will be solved like Article 370 and Ram Mandir: Dhankhar
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Like the two major issues of the country -- Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir -- the long-term issues of North Bengal will also be solved constitutionally, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday. North Bengal has been grappling with political problems in the Darjeeling hills, especially the demand for a separate Gorkhaland.

"The two major issues of the country -- abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir -- have been settled. North Bengal also has some long-term issues, which will be solved constitutionally with a futuristic point of view," said the governor who arrived in Siliguri on Saturday. He will spend one month at Darjeeling Raj Bhavan when he is expected to meet representatives from several political parties. Also expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state, he alleged that the government officials are working like political servants when they should work like public servants.

"The law and order situation of the state has become a matter of concern. Political killings are happening every week. Figures of rape incidents have gone up. People are making bombs in open places. Moreover, the state DGP is not coming (to meet me) despite several calls (from Raj Bhavan)," the governor said during his interaction with media here. "The government officials are working like political servants when they should work like public servants," he added.

On the roles of Centre as well as the state, the governor said both are two wheels of development and it is their duty to work together for the betterment of the people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo's plan to travel to India put on hold due to COVID-19

As someone with a deep interest in cultures from across the globe, Junior MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo says he was looking forward to travel to India this year but the coronavirus pandemic put a break on his plans. The celebrit...

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...

Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COV...

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020