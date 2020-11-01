VP, PM condole Tamil Nadu minister's demise

Left Menu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu and hailed his contribution for the welfare of society. Doraikkannu, who was battling coronavirus, breathed his last late on Saturday night, a private hospital in Chennai said.

"Deeply anguished by the passing away of Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister, Sri Doraikannu," Naidu tweeted. "He worked with dedication for the uplift of the downtrodden & welfare of farmers. My condolences to his bereaved family members. Om Shanti!" Modi also expressed sadness at the 72-year-old minister's demise. "Saddened by the demise of Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government, Thiru R. Doraikkannu. He made noteworthy efforts to serve society and empower the farmers. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour," the Prime Minister's Office quoted Modi as saying. PTI ASK HMB

