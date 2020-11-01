Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION CAL18 BH-POLL-LD PM-RALLY Modi talks of Pak's Pulwama confession, attacks "double yuvraj" in Bihar rallies Chapra/Samastipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday excoriated the opposition over the Pulwama attack after Pakistan's admission of complicity in it, saying it has "taken masks off" the faces of those in India who never cared for the "sons of Bihar" who lost their lives in the assault. MDS5 TN-VIRUS-2NDLD MINISTER DEAD TN Minister Doraikkannu, treated for COVID-19, dies Chennai: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu died at a private hospital in the city where he was treated for COVID-19, a bulletin from it said on Sunday.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 caseload surges to 81.84 lakh; Oct saw nearly 30 pc decline in cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81.84 lakh with October registering nearly 30 per cent decline in both new deaths and cases as compared to September, while total recoveries surged to 74.91 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. DEL25 DL-STUBBLE BURNING At 40 pc, stubble burning contribution in Delhi's pollution soars to season's high New Delhi: The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rose to 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season, according to a central government air quality monitoring agency.

DEL24 BH-POLLS MITHILA NDA hopes to ride reach of welfare packages, Modi's appeal to score over Oppn Muzaffarpur/Darbhanga (Bihar): The smooth highway coursing through Muzaffarpur into Mithilanchal is not only a gateway to a distinct cultural landscape but also a region of changed political narrative as the ruling BJP-JD(U) combine seeks to draw support from the poorest sections of society on the back of a number of welfare schemes to take on a resurgent RJD-led alliance. DEL21 VIRUS-LD AYUSH INTERVENTIONS Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA New Delhi: A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 infection in a "very short period" with "complete regression of symptoms". DEL17 HR-VIJ-LOVE JIHAD Haryana govt mulling law against 'love jihad': Anil Vij Chandigarh: The Haryana government is mulling a law against "love jihad", Home Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday, a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced his government will bring a legislation to deal with it.

CAL27 WB-LD DHANKHAR Fugitive of law is also fugitive of society: WB Guv on Bimal Gurung's reappearance Siliguri (WB): Taking a dig at GJM supremo Bimal Gurung who had recently made a dramatic public appearance in Kolkata after being on the run for three years following charges of murder and cases under the stringent UAPA, West Bengal Governor on Sunday said a "fugitive of the law is also a fugitive of the society". LEGAL LGD1 SC-RELIGIOUSPLACES-LAW Plea in SC challenges provisions of law prohibiting raising of religious disputes New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging validity of some provisions of a 1991 law which prohibited filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

FOREIGN FGN18 US-OBAMA-2NDLD BIDEN Donald Trump focused on feeding his ego, did not help anyone except himself: Obama Pittsburg (US): US President Donald Trump is focused on feeding his ego and has not shown any interest in helping anyone except himself, whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden cares about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping "your family safe", Barack Obama has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 VIRUS-UK-LD LOCKDOWN UK heads for complete lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses one million mark London, Nov 1 (PTI) The UK has crossed the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases as it prepares for a second complete lockdown in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of infections. By Aditi Khanna BUSINESS DEL20 BIZ-TAX Tax collection trend showing signs of pick up, economy on recovery path: Finance Secy New Delhi: In signs of the economy continuing to reflate, the government's tax collections have picked up and high-frequency activity indicators continue to improve on the back of the government's targeted COVID-19 stimulus, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said. By Joyeeta Dey..