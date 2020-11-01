Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuba has big stake in U.S. election after Trump's trashing of detente

Democratic challenger Joe Biden - the vice president during Obama's attempts to engage with Cuba - has promised to promptly reverse Trump policies that "have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human rights." "The U.S. election results are enormously important for Cuba because they will make the difference between continuing Trump’s policy of trying to starve Cuba into submission and Biden’s policy of restarting engagement," said William LeoGrande, a Cuba expert and professor of government at Washington's American University.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:35 IST
Cuba has big stake in U.S. election after Trump's trashing of detente

Pensioner Esperanza Chacón, 89, prays every day for Donald Trump to lose the U.S. presidential election. Like many Cubans, her livelihood has been threatened by Trump's tightening of the U.S. trade embargo on the Communist-run island.

Chacon's son in Miami sends her the equivalent of $60 to $100 a month, to supplement her state pension worth just $12. But the Trump administration's latest Cuba sanction, unveiled last month, looks set to cut off remittances. "He's ending my ability to live and feed myself, at this age!" said Chacon. "So I'm praying every day he doesn't win the elections."

Cuba has more at stake in the upcoming U.S. election than most countries in Latin America as the Trump administration has focused much of its foreign policy in the region on measures aimed, it says, at bringing about democracy in the country and its socialist ally Venezuela. Trump unraveled a detente with Cuba started by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, that had fostered remittances and travel to the Caribbean isle, as well as foreign investment and the private sector.

The Republican president reverted instead to a decades-old U.S. policy of choking the one-party state's already inefficient state-run economy to force reform. Democratic challenger Joe Biden - the vice president during Obama's attempts to engage with Cuba - has promised to promptly reverse Trump policies that "have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human rights."

"The U.S. election results are enormously important for Cuba because they will make the difference between continuing Trump’s policy of trying to starve Cuba into submission and Biden’s policy of restarting engagement," said William LeoGrande, a Cuba expert and professor of government at Washington's American University. The Trump administration has dealt blows to tourism, foreign investment and Cuba's energy supply by tightening restrictions on U.S. travel, sanctioning oil shipments from Venezuela and activating a law allowing litigation against firms "trafficking" in expropriated properties, among other measures.

"Most the people who stayed at our bed and breakfast were Americans so reservations were down some 40 to 50 percent by the time the pandemic hit," said Jesus Manuel Rivero. His Casa Flamboyan B&B ranks No. 1 in Havana on Tripadvisor. Washington has also attacked Cuba's medical missions in a campaign that saw its allies ousting them, hitting the country's top source of hard currency. Trump says the Cuban government trafficks in the doctors, keeping them in slave-like conditions. Havana has strongly denied the allegation.

All this has worsened Cuba's cash crunch. The embargo cost it a record $5.6 billion over the last year, the government has said, and exacerbated shortages of even basic goods like food. Under Trump, the reduction of the U.S. embassy in Havana to skeletal staffing and closure of the consular office after diplomats complained of a mysterious illness has also made it tough for Cubans to get visas to visit their family in the United States.

A Biden presidency would likely not only reverse Trump's policies but also resume dialogue on matters of mutual interest like health and security that had fizzled out of late, said Emily Mendrala, who coordinated congressional discussions on Cuba policy during a stint in Obama’s National Security Council and now runs the Center for Democracy in the Americas. Cuban dissidents, meanwhile, are divided over the U.S. election. Some hope for a Biden win, saying engagement deprives their government of an excuse for its economic woes or repression.

Others, like Jose Daniel Ferrer, leader of the island's largest opposition group, the Patriotic Union of Cuba, say that too much leniency toward the Cuban government as - in his view - under Obama emboldens it to crack down as it wishes. "Whoever wins the Nov. 3 elections must listen to the calls for freedom of the Cuban people and other oppressed peoples," he said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 3 cab drivers held for duping pax with app-GPS fraud

Three drivers were arrested for allegedly using an old version of a companys cab hailing app to dupe customers, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off that some drivers were accepting fare for long routes to Nerul, Sanpada and Kharghar ...

Pune: Fake Army recruitment racket busted; jawan among 3 held

In a joint operation, the Southern Command Liaison Unit Military Intelligence and Pune Polices crime branch on Sunday busted a fake Army recruitment racket during a written examination here, a senior police official said. The racket was bus...

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Azeri leader says he will fight to the end if Karabakh talks failAzeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his troops would go to the end should negotiations fail to result in an agreeme...

Frothing in Yamuna: Detergents in untapped sewage major reason

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi made their way back to social media over the past few days, with experts citing detergents as one of the major reasons behind the pollution. Major...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020