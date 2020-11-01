Man's body found hanging from tree in Nadia, BJP blames TMC

The body of a 34-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near his house in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, police said. The BJP claimed that Bijoy Sil, a resident of Gayeshpur, was their member and killed by goons owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress, a charge dismissed by the state's ruling party.

"He had left the TMC before last year's Lok Sabha elections. He was murdered for switching over to the BJP. His role in increasing the BJP's influence in his ward in Gayeshpur Municipality was the reason for the killing," said Bijoy's nephew Bappa Sil, who is the vice-president of Gayeshpur town BJP Yuva Morcha. Gayeshpur Municipality chief and TMC leader Maran Kumar Dey refuted the allegation, saying Bijoy died by suicide.

A senior police officer said that the body of Bijoy, who was missing since Saturday evening, has been sent for post-mortem. The body has a ligature mark, he said.

The BJP has given call for a 12-hour shutdown in Kalyani sub-division on Monday over the death. "Bijoy Sil, member of BJP, has been cruelly murdered.

The pattern remains the same. This time it is in Gayeshpur constituency, Nadia Kalyani. The law and order of West Bengal has totally gone awry," said Mukul Roy, the BJP's national vice-president. He also drew Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's attention to the incident.