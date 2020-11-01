Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man's body found hanging from tree in Nadia, BJP blames TMC

The BJP claimed that Bijoy Sil, a resident of Gayeshpur, was their member and killed by goons owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress, a charge dismissed by the state's ruling party. "He had left the TMC before last year's Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:49 IST
Man's body found hanging from tree in Nadia, BJP blames TMC

The body of a 34-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near his house in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, police said. The BJP claimed that Bijoy Sil, a resident of Gayeshpur, was their member and killed by goons owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress, a charge dismissed by the state's ruling party.

"He had left the TMC before last year's Lok Sabha elections. He was murdered for switching over to the BJP. His role in increasing the BJP's influence in his ward in Gayeshpur Municipality was the reason for the killing," said Bijoy's nephew Bappa Sil, who is the vice-president of Gayeshpur town BJP Yuva Morcha. Gayeshpur Municipality chief and TMC leader Maran Kumar Dey refuted the allegation, saying Bijoy died by suicide.

A senior police officer said that the body of Bijoy, who was missing since Saturday evening, has been sent for post-mortem. The body has a ligature mark, he said.

The BJP has given call for a 12-hour shutdown in Kalyani sub-division on Monday over the death. "Bijoy Sil, member of BJP, has been cruelly murdered.

The pattern remains the same. This time it is in Gayeshpur constituency, Nadia Kalyani. The law and order of West Bengal has totally gone awry," said Mukul Roy, the BJP's national vice-president. He also drew Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's attention to the incident.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Not qualifying for playoffs hurts but lot for us to be proud of, says Rahul

After stumbling to a nine-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul on Sunday said it does hurt to not qualify for the playoffs, but also added that there is a lot to be proud of for the side. Ruturaj Gai...

BJP youth wing workers booked for protesting Thakkar's arrest

Police on Sunday filed a case against some Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM workers for protesting against the arrest of Twitter user Sameet Thakkar, who posted objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and...

Biden leads Trump in four key US states: NYT poll

Joe Biden holds a clear advantage over President Donald Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, a new poll shows, backed by the support of voters who did not participate in the 2016 election and who now appear to ...

Indian troops kill top Kashmiri militant commander

Indian security forces killed the chief of the largest militant group in Kashmir in a gun battle on Sunday, as the disputed region is riven by violence more than a year after New Delhi withdrew its semi-autonomy.The killing takes the number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020