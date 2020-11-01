Left Menu
Convene all-party meeting to discuss recent surge in COVID-19 cases: Bidhuri to Delhi CM

The chief minister should immediately call an all party meeting so that timely interventions to check the pandemic can be discussed, Bidhuri said, expressing concern over growing COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The city is witnessing a surge of COVID-19 with over 5,000 new cases being reported daily in the past few days from an earlier 2,000-3,000 cases per day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:10 IST
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Sunday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and make arrangements to deal with the emerging situation. The chief minister should immediately call an all party meeting so that timely interventions to check the pandemic can be discussed, Bidhuri said, expressing concern over growing COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The city is witnessing a surge of COVID-19 with over 5,000 new cases being reported daily in the past few days from an earlier 2,000-3,000 cases per day. In a letter to the chief minister, Bidhuri said the Delhi government has claimed that the number of coronavirus patients will rise to 12,000 per day in November and more than 20,000 beds will be required.

"In last 2-3 days, more than 5,000 cases have been identified. This is a worrisome situation. The government should call an all party meeting and explain the steps it plans to check the surge of the pandemic," Bidhuri said. The government should tell about the availability of hospital beds, ventilators, PPE kits and other necessary items to deal with the situation, he said.

The senior BJP leader also suggested converting stadiums in the city into temporary hospitals to deal with exigencies..

