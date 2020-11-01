Left Menu
With 17 rallies, 2 road shows Tejashwi breaks dad Lalu Yadav's campaigning record for single day

Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav broke his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's record of most rallies in a day.

Updated: 01-11-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 23:21 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Tejashwi addressed 17 rallies and two roadshows on Saturday, ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. The previous record was held by the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who had held 16 public meetings in a single day. "Physically and mentally I'm not tired, retired and out like Nitish Kumar Ji. People have been giving me unconditional love, support and energy and that's what drives me. On the other side, NDA has put 30 choppers along with entire machinery," Tejashwi told ANI.

On Saturday, Tejashwi held his first rally in the Riga block of Sitamarhi at 10:05 am and the last rally in Bidupur block of Vaishali district at 4:45 pm. Tejashwi is doing about 14 to 16 public meetings while Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing six to seven maximum public gatherings per day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a total of 12 rallies in the ensuing polls. Voting concluded on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on October 28.

Polling for the second phase of polling is scheduled to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The results will be declared followed by the counting of votes on November 10. (ANI)

