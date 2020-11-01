UP Cong district president booked for alleged sexual harassment

A case has been registered after two women accused Uttar Pradesh Congress district president Anuj Mishra of alleged sexual harassment. "A case of sexual harassment has been registered in the matter (Congress district president Anuj Mishra being beaten up by two women for allegedly sexually harassing them). Both parties have known each other since years, we are investigating the case," Orai Circle Officer, Santosh Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, a video of Mishra being beaten up by two women went viral. Meanwhile, Mishra has refuted harassment allegations and said that he appointed the woman as party district secretary but later removed her from the post.

"Two women came along with four men on e-rickshaws who had phones to shoot the video. They started thrashing me. I was also getting blackmail calls. I appointed the woman named Maya Singh Parihar as party district secretary," he said. "During a meeting in Mahoba with State unit chief, I told her that I would have to remove some people who were not working. She was relieved from the party. When she was in the party, I helped her in obtaining construction materials on credit. When I sought payment for it, she refused to pay up. This is a conspiracy to malign my image," he said. (ANI)