Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara took a strong early lead on Sunday as he seeks a third term in an election that has been marked by deadly violence, winning all 26 of the voting districts that were announced by the electoral commission.

Reuters | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 02-11-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 01:16 IST
Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara took a strong early lead on Sunday as he seeks a third term in an election that has been marked by deadly violence, winning all 26 of the voting districts that were announced by the electoral commission. Ouattara, 78, won at least 90% of the vote in the majority of the districts announced from Saturday's poll, most of which are ruling party strongholds. There are 108 districts in total.

The president has been expected to win re-election after his opponents called for a boycott of the vote in protest of what they say is an illegal bid to hold onto power. Ouattara says the approval of a new constitution in 2016 means he is not violating a two-term limit. The dispute led to violence in the lead-up to the vote that killed more than 30 people. At least another five people died in clashes on election day in the centre of the country, officials said on Sunday.

However, the country was spared the kind of widespread violence that many feared would erupt during voting, and the streets of the country's economic centre, Abidjan, were quiet on Sunday. In a joint statement, opposition candidates Henri Konan Bedie, a former president, and ex-prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan said on Sunday that about 30 people had died since Saturday, without providing details.

"The opposition calls from this moment for a general mobilization to block this dictatorship," Affi told reporters. He said that fewer than 10% of people had turned up to vote, without providing evidence.

There are no official estimates yet of turnout, but a domestic observer mission said 23% of polling places did not open at all because of opposition interference that included barricading roads and threatening election staff. Ivory Coast was ravaged by a civil war that killed 3,000 people in 2010-11.

TRENDING

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

In Iowa and Michigan, Trump tries to rally two days before election

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a campaign sprint across U.S. battleground states with chilly outdoor rallies in Iowa and Michigan as he seeks to defy the polls and fend off Democratic challenger Joe ...

Moldova presidential election likely heading to run-off, early results show

Moldovas presidential election looked likely to go into a run-off after preliminary results on Sunday showed that incumbent President Igor Dodon held a small lead over his main opponent Maia Sandu, but not enough to win outright in the firs...

French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass

Shocked local parishioners gathered outside the Notre-Dame catholic church in the southern French city of Nice on Sunday, seeking solace at its first mass in the three days since a knifewielding attacker killed three people inside.In France...

Cycling-Next year's Tour de France to go up the Ventoux twice

The Tour de France riders will climb the iconic Mont Ventoux twice next year through two different courses, organisers said as they unveiled the route on Sunday. The Giant of Provence will first be ascended from the easiest of its three sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020