Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House coronavirus adviser Atlas apologizes for Russian TV interview

White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas apologized on Sunday for giving an interview to Russia's Kremlin-backed television station RT, saying he was unaware the outlet was a registered foreign agent in the United States.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 01:31 IST
White House coronavirus adviser Atlas apologizes for Russian TV interview
Representative image Image Credit: freevsg.org

White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas apologized on Sunday for giving an interview to Russia's Kremlin-backed television station RT, saying he was unaware the outlet was a registered foreign agent in the United States. Atlas, a neuroradiologist and member of the White House coronavirus task force, appeared on the channel on Saturday and criticized coronavirus lockdowns measures, calling them an "epic failure" at stopping the virus' spread.

"I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent," Atlas wrote on Twitter. "I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. "I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us," Atlas said.

RT registered as a foreign agent three years ago. A January 2017 report from U.S. intelligence agencies said the television station, which broadcasts on cable in the United States, is "Russia's state-run propaganda machine" and that it contributed to the Kremlin's campaign to interfere with the 2016 presidential election in favor of the winning candidate, Republican President Donald Trump. After that report, the U.S. Department of Justice insisted that RT America comply with requirements under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

"The lockdowns ... will go down as an epic failure of public policy by people who refused to accept they were wrong," Atlas told RT in the Saturday interview. Public health experts in the United States have previously raised concerns that Atlas, who has no background in infectious diseases, is providing misleading or incorrect information on the pandemic to Trump.

Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Saturday that Atlas is the only pandemic adviser who Trump regularly sees. "I have real problems with that guy," Fauci told the Washington Post. "He's a smart guy who's talking about things that I believe he doesn't have any real insight or knowledge or experience in."

TRENDING

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

In Iowa and Michigan, Trump tries to rally two days before election

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a campaign sprint across U.S. battleground states with chilly outdoor rallies in Iowa and Michigan as he seeks to defy the polls and fend off Democratic challenger Joe ...

Moldova presidential election likely heading to run-off, early results show

Moldovas presidential election looked likely to go into a run-off after preliminary results on Sunday showed that incumbent President Igor Dodon held a small lead over his main opponent Maia Sandu, but not enough to win outright in the firs...

French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass

Shocked local parishioners gathered outside the Notre-Dame catholic church in the southern French city of Nice on Sunday, seeking solace at its first mass in the three days since a knifewielding attacker killed three people inside.In France...

Cycling-Next year's Tour de France to go up the Ventoux twice

The Tour de France riders will climb the iconic Mont Ventoux twice next year through two different courses, organisers said as they unveiled the route on Sunday. The Giant of Provence will first be ascended from the easiest of its three sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020