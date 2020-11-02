Left Menu
Development News Edition

FBI probing Trump caravan confrontation with Biden campaign bus in Texas

The FBI said on Sunday it was investigating an incident in which a convoy of vehicles flying flags in support of President Donald Trump's re-election bid surrounded a tour bus carrying campaign staff for Democratic challenger Joe Biden on a Texas highway.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 10:45 IST
FBI probing Trump caravan confrontation with Biden campaign bus in Texas

The FBI said on Sunday it was investigating an incident in which a convoy of vehicles flying flags in support of President Donald Trump's re-election bid surrounded a tour bus carrying campaign staff for Democratic challenger Joe Biden on a Texas highway. Friday's incident - captured on video that was retweeted by Trump on Saturday with the message, "I LOVE TEXAS!" - prompted the Biden campaign to cancel at least two of its Texas events as Democrats accused the president of encouraging supporters to engage in acts of intimidation.

Video footage showed a group of pickup trucks and SUVs bearing pro-Trump flags surrounding the Biden campaign bus as it traveled north along Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin. The Biden campaign said the Trump caravan tried to force the bus to slow down and to run it off the road.

One video clip aired on CNN showed a Trump-flagged pickup swerve into the side of another vehicle traveling just behind the bus. The Texas Tribune newspaper reported the sideswiped vehicle was being driven by a Biden campaign staffer. According to the Biden campaign, staff aboard the bus called emergency-911 to report the incident, with local law enforcement responding to the calls and assisting the bus reach its destination.

"FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating," special agent Michelle Lee, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in San Antonio, told Reuters in an email. "No further information is available at this time." Trump took to Twitter on Sunday night to criticize the FBI investigation of his supporters, writing: "In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong."

During a campaign stop in Michigan earlier in the day, Trump said: "Did you see our people yesterday? They were protecting his bus." Speaking about the incident on the campaign trail on Sunday in Philadelphia, Biden said: "We've never had anything like this. At least we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing."

Neither Biden nor his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, was aboard the bus. The Texas Tribune reported passengers included Democratic U.S. House of Representatives candidate and former Texas state Senator Wendy Davis. CLOSE RACE IN TEXAS

Texas state Representative Terry Canales, a Democrat, sent the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) a letter calling for an inquiry into what he called "criminal behavior" by the pro-Trump caravan drivers. A reporter for the Austin-Statesman newspaper said on Twitter that DPS "has now opened an investigation" of the incident, but Reuters was unable to immediately verify this.

The highway confrontation came as polls showed an unexpectedly tight race between Biden and Trump in Texas, which has long been a Republican stronghold. "Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm's way," Biden's Texas campaign spokesman, Tariq Thowfeek, said in a statement. "We'll see you on November 3rd."

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West, in a statement, dismissed media reports of the incident as "more fake news and propaganda," adding: "Prepare to lose ... stop bothering me." Texas was not the only place where "Trump trains" of supporters forming vehicle convoys have caused consternation. Video footage on social media on Sunday showed vehicles flying pro-Trump flags blocking traffic on the Whitestone Bridge over the East River in New York City's Bronx borough.

Local media reported similar Sunday traffic blockades on the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey and the Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River linking New York's Westchester and Rockland counties.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India's manufacturing PMI rises for 3rd straight month; output rises at quickest pace since Oct 2007

Indias manufacturing sector activity improved for the third straight month in October with companies raising output to the greatest extent in 13 years amid robust sales growth, a monthly survey said on Monday. The headline seasonally adjust...

Manipal Hospitals to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals on Monday announced its intent to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited Columbia Asia. Manipal Hospitals said the acquisition offers it a remarkable geographical and cultural fit, and provid...

Anne Hathaway's advice to Zoe Kravitz on playing Catwoman: Don’t listen to anybody

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway says she is looking forward to actor Zoe Kravitz version of Catwoman in filmmkaer Matt Reeves The Batman movie. Hathaway, who played the DC Comics character of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Christopher Nolan-dire...

Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study

The novel coronavirus is accumulating genetic mutations, one of which may have made it more contagious, according to a study involving more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the US. The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020