Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moldovan presidential election heading for runoff as pro-EU challenger leads

A late surge from Moldova's diaspora voters gave the pro-Western challenger Maia Sandu the lead in the first round of Sunday's presidential election, setting the stage for a run-off against pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in the second round.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:51 IST
Moldovan presidential election heading for runoff as pro-EU challenger leads

A late surge from Moldova's diaspora voters gave the pro-Western challenger Maia Sandu the lead in the first round of Sunday's presidential election, setting the stage for a run-off against pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in the second round. Sandu, a Harvard-educated former World Bank economist known for her tough stance on corruption, led with 36.1% while Dodon had 32.66%, according to data from the election commission with 99.81%% of votes counted.

A candidate needs over 50% of the vote to avoid the Nov. 15 runoff, which would be a repeat of the 2016 election, when Dodon defeated Sandu in the second round. The election in the nation of 3.5 million, where the West and Russia vie for influence, took place in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed one of Europe's poorest countries into a sharp economic downturn.

"This is an extraordinary mobilization. Thank you," Sandu said about diaspora voters. Dodon had taken power four years ago after pro-Western political forces became mired in scandals.

Sandu led a coalition government last year that was brought down within months by a no-confidence vote. If elected, she has promised to secure more financial support from Brussels, while Dodon has pledged to roll out a settlement next year for the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Transdniestria.

The European Union forged a deal in 2014 on closer trade and political ties with the ex-Soviet republic, which is squeezed between EU member Romania and Ukraine, but became increasingly critical of Chisinau's track record on reforms. Sandu has received messages of support from German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former European Council President Donald Tusk.

A group of Dodon's supporters denounced such support as an attempt to destabilise the country. Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, accused the United States last week of plotting to instigate mass protests against Dodon as punishment for him fostering good relations with Moscow.

Naryshkin similarly accused Washington of fomenting revolution in Belarus, where Moscow-backed President Alexander Lukashenko has battled months of protests following a contested election.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden seeks Russian passport for sake of future son

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son in an era of pandemics and closed borders, he said on Monday.Snowdens wife, Lindsay, is expecting a child...

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, wer...

Manipal Hospitals set to acquire 100 pc stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it intends to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited. The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals.The acquisi...

Mexico's C3ntro Telecom furthers relationship with Tejas Networks for upgrade of its High Speed Optical Backbone Network

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020