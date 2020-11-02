PM Modi greets people on 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas, saying his quest for a kind and harmonious society inspires all. "Sri Guru Ramdas Ji placed great emphasis on serving others, ending all forms of inequality and discrimination," Modi tweeted.

"His quest for a kind and harmonious society inspires us all. Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji," he said. Guru Ramdas, whose birth anniversary celebrations are being marked Monday, was the fourth of the ten Gurus of Sikhism.