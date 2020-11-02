Bypoll for K'taka RS seat vacated due to Gasti's demise to be held on Dec 1: EC
Bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka vacated following the death of Ashok Gasti due to COVID-19 will be held on December 1, the Election Commission announced on Monday. As is the usual practice, the counting of votes will take place a hour after voting is completed.
Bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka vacated following the death of Ashok Gasti due to COVID-19 will be held on December 1, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Gasti (BJP) had died on September 17. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was otherwise to end in June, 2026.
The notification for the bypolls will be issued on November 11, the EC said in a statement. As is the usual practice, the counting of votes will take place a hour after voting is completed.
