Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bypoll for K'taka RS seat vacated due to Gasti's demise to be held on Dec 1: EC

Bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka vacated following the death of Ashok Gasti due to COVID-19 will be held on December 1, the Election Commission announced on Monday. As is the usual practice, the counting of votes will take place a hour after voting is completed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:43 IST
Bypoll for K'taka RS seat vacated due to Gasti's demise to be held on Dec 1: EC

Bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka vacated following the death of Ashok Gasti due to COVID-19 will be held on December 1, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Gasti (BJP) had died on September 17. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was otherwise to end in June, 2026.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on November 11, the EC said in a statement. As is the usual practice, the counting of votes will take place a hour after voting is completed.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in Phase I trial

CureVacs experimental COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, it said on Monday, putting the German biotech company on track to start mass testing this year as the race to end the pandemic heats up. We are very encouraged b...

Rupee slides 32 paise to over 2-month low on strong dollar

The rupee depreciated 32 paise to close at more than two-month low of 74.42 against the US dollar on Monday tracking strong American currency amid global risk aversion. The local unit opened at 74.40 at the interbank forex market and lost f...

Oil drops as lockdowns widen and U.S. election looms

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that widening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand while concerns remain over potential turbulence resulting from this weeks U.S. presidential election. Brent crude was down 80 cents,...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A wave of COVID curbs has prompted resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner.DEATHS A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020