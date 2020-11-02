These are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark, national recovery rate reaches 91.68 pc New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. DEL29 EC-SC-KAMAL NATH Will soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status: EC New Delhi: The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his "star campaigner" status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeated violations of the poll code.

CAL1 BH-POLL-CURTAIN-RAISER Tejashwi, 4 ministers of Nitish govt in fray in 2nd phase Patna: The stage is set for the second and, arguably, the most crucial of the three phases of Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday. DEL15 UP-LD MAYAWATI-BJP BSP-BJP alliance not possible, ideologies opposite: Mayawati Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati asserted on Monday that her party would never enter into an alliance with the BJP in the assembly or the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that the ideology of the two parties were "opposite".

DEL27 CONG-GOVT Cong targets govt over farm laws New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over the new farm laws, alleging the farmers who are demanding more markets have been given recession instead. DEL21 DL-VIRUS-PRINCIPALS-BOARD EXAMS COVID-19: School principals not in favour of postponing board exams New Delhi: Several school principals in the national capital and adjoining areas are not in favour of postponement of the CBSE board exams next year in view of continuing closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By Gunjan Sharma LEGAL LGD9 SC-LD KAMAL NATH MP bypolls: SC stays EC order revoking star campaigner status of ex-CM Kamal Nath New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Election Commission order which revoked "star campaigner" status of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for model code violation during the campaign for bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

LGD14 SC-LD MALLYA SC asks Centre to file status report on confidential proceedings in UK on Vijay Mallya’s extradition New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to file status report in six weeks on the confidential legal proceedings pending in the United Kingdom on extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India. LGD2 SC-BABRI-JUDGE SC refuses to extend security of former judge who pronounced Babri verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the security of former special judge S K Yadav who had pronounced the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case and acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.

LGD3 SC-JAMAAT-BLACKLISTING SC asks trial courts to expedite hearing in cases against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the trial courts to expedite hearing in the pending cases against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members for alleged visa violations. BUSINESS DEL10 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing PMI rises for 3rd straight month; output rises at quickest pace since Oct 2007 New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity improved for the third straight month in October with companies raising output to the greatest extent in 13 years amid robust sales growth, a monthly survey said on Monday.

FOREIGN FGN27 US-TRUMP-LD PROLONGED VOTE Trump indicates gearing up for legal battle against prolonged vote count Fayetteville (US): US President Donald Trump has denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday and hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle against a vote count that stretched past Election Day. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-BIDEN-VIRUS-PLAN Biden says would declare COVID-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency Fayetteville (US): Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that if voted to power, he would put into place a COVID-19 action plan on the first day of his presidency. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 BANGLA-HINDU-HOMES-ATTACK Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours about alleged Facebook post slandering Islam Dhaka: The houses of several Hindu families have been vandalised and burned by some radical Islamists in Bangladesh's Comilla district over rumours about an alleged Facebook post slandering Islam, according to a media report on Monday. SPORTS SPD3 SPO-CRI-IND-LD SPONSORSHIP MPL Sports Apparel new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team New Delhi: Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League's subsidiary arm 'MPL Sports Apparel and Accessories' is the new kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years.