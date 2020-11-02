Brexit 'godfather' Farage says Trump will win U.S. election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that he felt Donald Trump would win the U.S. presidential election as his support base was so enthusiastic and he had gathered momentum in the final days of the campaign. "He's not just the president of the USA, he is a human dynamo," Farage, whom Trump calls a friend, told Talk Radio from Pennsylvania. "I have never seen a support base as enthusiastic as they are for this man. These crowds chant 'we love you'."

"You can, if you want to, look at the opinion polls, look at the betting markets, look at the lead editorials of the global press and they will all tell you that its a slam dunk for Joe Biden. I do not believe it," Farage said. "I genuinely think he's going to win tomorrow," Farage said of Trump.