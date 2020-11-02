Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland protests leader: abortion court ruling must be waived

Klementyna Suchanow, leader of the “Women's Strike” rights organisation, said that a 12th daily round of street blockades and marches was planned Monday and more will come during the week, despite an anti-COVID-19 ban on public gatherings of more than five people. Nationwide protests by hundreds of thousands of people have been held daily since Oct. 22 when a constitutional court barred abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, further narrowing one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws in the predominantly Catholic nation.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:42 IST
Poland protests leader: abortion court ruling must be waived

A leader of Poland's massive protests triggered by the tightening of the country's strict abortion law said Monday the court ruling must be withdrawn. Klementyna Suchanow, leader of the “Women's Strike” rights organisation, said that a 12th daily round of street blockades and marches was planned Monday and more will come during the week, despite an anti-COVID-19 ban on public gatherings of more than five people.

Nationwide protests by hundreds of thousands of people have been held daily since Oct. 22 when a constitutional court barred abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, further narrowing one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws in the predominantly Catholic nation. The court ruling means that an abortion is only permitted in Poland when a pregnancy threatens the mother's health or is the result of crime like rape or incest.

“The ruling by the so-called Constitutional Tribunal must be withdrawn,” Suchanow said, stressing that the legal status of the court itself is being contested. Critics question the independence of the tribunal after the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party put its loyalists in the court shortly after it took power in 2015. Some say the move was a breech of the law.

Suchanow said that Poland's abortion law needs liberalization, but admitted it may not be possible under the current conservative government, which has a narrow majority in the lower house of parliament. Support for the ruling party started shrinking even before the abortion ruling. The government's moves to control the judicial system, a new animal rights law and remarks against LGBT rights by top officials created political divisions and provoked some protests.

Some surveys show most people want the party leader and deputy prime minister, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, to step down, especially after he called last week on his supporters to counter the protesters and defend churches against attacks. Protests were also planned by health care employees who say their sector is poorly organised and has reached its limits in the fight against the coronavirus.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Wild elephant dies of electrocution

A 15-year old male elephant was found dead after coming into contact with a live wire in a private farm at Pandalur, some 70 kms from here, on Monday. The manager of the farm at Anaiyappal Solai noticed the carcass during his morning rounds...

International level swimming pool being built in J-K Valley, locals say will create opportunities for youth

To promote water sports in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is constructing the first-ever Olympics standard swimming pools in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, told ANI that the c...

6 kg cannabis, Rs 1 lakh cash seized in J-K's Udhampur; six people arrested

Six suspected smugglers were arrested on Monday after six kilograms cannabis and Rs one lakh cash were found in their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, officials said here. Acting on reliable inputs, a police party of Udha...

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent: Railway official after meeting with state govt.

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent Railway official after meeting with state govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020