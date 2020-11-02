Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader moves Telangana HC seeking enquiry into flood relief fund distribution

Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan has moved the State High Court seeking an enquiry into the way flood relief funds are being distributed in the state and accusing ruling-TRS leaders of taking commissions.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:49 IST
Congress leader moves Telangana HC seeking enquiry into flood relief fund distribution
Congress leader Dasoju Sravan speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan has moved the State High Court seeking an enquiry into the way flood relief funds are being distributed in the state and accusing ruling-TRS leaders of taking commissions. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sravan said, "It is a fact that people have suffered a lot due to recent floods in Hyderabad. The Congress party had demanded the Telangana government give Rs 50,000 each to the affected families and Rs 5 lakh each for every house destroyed."

Notably, the Telangana government had last month extended Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each house affected by floods in Hyderabad and further announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for totally damaged houses, and Rs 50,000 for partially damaged ones. "The Telangana Government has released Rs 550 crores from Cheif Minister Relief Funds while the Central Government has just released Rs 220 crores to the lakhs of people affected due to the recent floods," Sravan said.

He alleged that the ruling-Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders are misusing these funds for campaigning in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. "Minister K Tarakarama Rao on the first day had distributed Rs 10,000 to the effected family's in the form of cheques. But from the second day itself, the TRS leaders started handing over cash to the people wearing their party scarfs, which are to be distributed by the GHMC officials or the government officials. The TRS party is campaigning for the upcoming GHMC elections with the public money," Sravan said.

"We question on what grounds are funds being transferred into the hands of local TRS leaders? This never happened that the relief fund had been given to the party workers or party leaders for distribution in the form of cash. Even minute payments are done through direct bank transfer or by cheques. The leaders distributing the cash are indulging in commissions. This is a brace white-collared crime happening in the state," he added. Sravan said that he has filed public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an inquiry into the whole episode and added that the Chief Secretary of Telangana government must give a detailed explanation of how the public fund has gone into the hands of TRS leaders.

"When people in Hyderabad are suffering, another 'drama' has been staged by the state election commission. From November 7 to 13, the ward wise preparation and finalization of the electoral roll is being completed for the upcoming GHMC elections. Immediately after the electoral rolls have been finalized, a notice for the GHMC elections will be issued, after which the rest of the flood relief funds will be distributed by the TRS government. Through this, the TRS party is going to lure the people and mislead them to vote for them in the upcoming GHMC elections. This is definitely not fair conduct of elections," he said. The Congress leader, in his PIL, also requested the High Court to issue a notice asking the State Election Commission to postpone the process of electoral roll finalization until the flood relief fund is given to every affected family. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Over 7,000 recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 PTI Kerala on Monday recorded 7,108 recoveries from COVID-19 against 4,138 fresh cases, including 47 health workers, while the toll climbed to 1,533 with 21 fatalities Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many ...

Hurricane Eta strengthens fast, menacing Nicaragua's coastline

Hurricane Eta quickly gained force on Monday as it rumbled closer to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to batter with devastating winds and rains overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said.The storm, a Category 1 hurr...

IPL 13: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Both the teams have 14 points and will fight for a playoff berth as the winner of this game will finish sec...

Wild elephant dies of electrocution

A 15-year old male elephant was found dead after coming into contact with a live wire in a private farm at Pandalur, some 70 kms from here, on Monday. The manager of the farm at Anaiyappal Solai noticed the carcass during his morning rounds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020