Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, foiling post-election protests

Tanzanian police on Monday prevented planned opposition protests against last week's election by arresting officials of the main opposition party, Chadema, its presidential candidate said. The opposition has demanded a re-run of the vote, citing widespread irregularities, and called for protests against the outcome, which returned President John Magufuli to office with 84% of the vote on Oct. 28.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:10 IST
Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, foiling post-election protests

Tanzanian police on Monday prevented planned opposition protests against last week's election by arresting officials of the main opposition party, Chadema, its presidential candidate said.

The opposition has demanded a re-run of the vote, citing widespread irregularities, and called for protests against the outcome, which returned President John Magufuli to office with 84% of the vote on Oct. 28. "We have not been able to protest," Tundu Lissu, who garnered an official 13%, told Reuters, citing heavy deployments of the police on the streets and the arrest of several party officials and supporters.

Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe, former lawmaker Godbless Lema and the former mayor of Ubungo municipality, Boniface Jacob, were all arrested late on Monday. "I got a message around midnight that they had been taken in," Lissu said. Mbowe, Lema and Jacob, together with seven of their supporters, were arrested to prevent them destroying property under the guise of protests, according to Lazaro Mambosasa, Dar es Salaam's regional police commander.

"We are searching for others. Since we started arresting the suspects, the opposition has restrained itself and the city is calm," he told Reuters by phone. But U.S. Ambassador Donald Wright, said reported arrests were of "extreme concern".

"I urge the government to ensure the safety and security of all opposition leaders, cease these targeted arrests, release detainees, restore telecommunications, and afford due process under the law to all citizens," he wrote on Twitter. Last week, Tanzanians reported nationwide problems accessing social media platforms, including Twitter and WhatsApp in what critics said was a state effort to curb dissent by limiting people's ability to communicate. Twitter confirmed that it had seen some "throttling" of its platform while internet blockage monitor NetBlocks observed widespread disruption.

Britain urged the electoral authorities to investigate all reported irregularities and said it was troubled by heavy handed policing of the election. ACT-Wazalendo party, which joined Chadema in rejecting the results and calling for the protests, said it wants an international panel to investigate all the allegations.

The panel, to be made up of "eminent African leaders" agreed on by all parties, should also oversee the holding of a fresh election, ACT-Wazalendo said in a statement. The national electoral commission said last week there was no evidence of irregularities, like fake ballots, during voting.

Magufuli's CCM party, a version of which has held power since independence from Britain in 1961, also increased its parliamentary majority to 97% of the 264 seats from three quarters in the previous five years. During his first term, Magufuli invested heavily in infrastructure projects and instituted reforms in mining and telecommunications industries to extract more revenues from the sectors.

(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Local train services in Bengal: Railways plan to start with 50 pc of passenger strength

Railway authorities are keen to resume local train services in West Bengal allowing 50 per cent of passenger strength and ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly, officials said on Monday after a meeting with top state...

Tiri, Sandesh give defensive boost to ATK MB's 27-member squad

Spanish centre back Tiri, who is returning after three years, was on Monday named along with star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan in a 27-member squad announced by ATK Mohun Bagan here. Tiri was part of ATKs ISL-winning side in 2016 before ...

With Gagan Narang by its side, sporting hub Odisha forays into shooting

Indias emerging sporting hub, Odisha, on Monday made its foray into shooting as the state government joined hands with Olympic medallist Gagan Narang to set up a 10m and 50m range at the Kalinga Stadium here. Also associated with the projec...

You won't be alone this Christmas, Merkel assures Germans

There will be no big New Years parties in Germany this year, but families should be able to come together for Christmas, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, in a message meant to reassure the nation as a month-long lockdown took effect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020