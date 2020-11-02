Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump or Biden? Billions of dollars at stake as betters lay money down

"Florida is one where the polls suggest Biden is the more likely winner, but the (betting) markets have Trump as favourite," Shaddick said. "The GOP have tended to overperform the polls quite regularly in that state." The election is on track to be by far the biggest betting event, with 271 million pounds bet so far, Betfair said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:30 IST
Trump or Biden? Billions of dollars at stake as betters lay money down
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

The 2020 U.S. election is shaping up to be the biggest betting event of all time, with one player placing a record-breaking one million-pound bet on a victory for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, betting companies say.

People were still rushing to place bets on the eve of Tuesday's election and Matthew Shaddick, Head of Politics Betting at Ladbrokes Coral Group, said it estimated about one billion pounds would be wagered globally across the industry. U.S. President Donald Trump's chances of re-election gained

slightly over the weekend, but Biden remained a clear favorite in online betting markets. Betters on British exchange Smarkets give Biden a 65% chance of winning, while Trump's prospects improved to 35% from 34%.

UK-based internet Betfair Exchange said it also saw Trump's odds improve on the same level. One person had placed a one million-pound ($1.3 million) bet on Biden, Betfair said, the biggest political bet of all time. If Biden wins, the player would bag 1.54 million pounds.

The former vice-president has a substantial lead in national opinion polls, although the contest is slightly closer in battleground states likely to decide the race. "Florida is one where the polls suggest Biden is the more likely winner, but the (betting) markets have Trump as favorite," Shaddick said.

"The GOP have tended to overperform the polls quite regularly in that state." The election is on track to be by far the biggest betting event, with 271 million pounds bet so far, Betfair said. It accepts bets right up until the result is announced and sees bets with it to hit the 400 million pound mark, double that of 2016.

Most of the big-money betting occurs outside the United States as betting on politics is illegal there. ($1 = 0.77 pounds)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Local train services in Bengal: Railways plan to start with 50 pc of passenger strength

Railway authorities are keen to resume local train services in West Bengal allowing 50 per cent of passenger strength and ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly, officials said on Monday after a meeting with top state...

Tiri, Sandesh give defensive boost to ATK MB's 27-member squad

Spanish centre back Tiri, who is returning after three years, was on Monday named along with star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan in a 27-member squad announced by ATK Mohun Bagan here. Tiri was part of ATKs ISL-winning side in 2016 before ...

With Gagan Narang by its side, sporting hub Odisha forays into shooting

Indias emerging sporting hub, Odisha, on Monday made its foray into shooting as the state government joined hands with Olympic medallist Gagan Narang to set up a 10m and 50m range at the Kalinga Stadium here. Also associated with the projec...

You won't be alone this Christmas, Merkel assures Germans

There will be no big New Years parties in Germany this year, but families should be able to come together for Christmas, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, in a message meant to reassure the nation as a month-long lockdown took effect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020