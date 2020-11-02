Tanzanian opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu arrested -Chadema party

Tanzanian opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu was arrested on Monday, his Chadema party said on Twitter, without elaborating. Earlier on Monday, Lissu had said that Tanzanian police thwarted planned opposition protests against last week's election over alleged irregularities by arresting several Chadema officials.

They included Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe, former lawmaker Godbless Lema and the former mayor of Dar es Salaam's Ubungo municipality, Boniface Jacob. (Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Mark Heinrich)