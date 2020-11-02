Left Menu
Opposition in Georgia plan to boycott new parliament

Georgian Dream leaders acknowledged only some technical irregularities in voting. "The destructive actions of the opposition lack an objective perception of reality," Irakli Kobakhidze, the party's executive secretary, told reporters. Opposition candidates have refused to take part in run-off votes. Candidates in individual races will fill 30 seats in the 150-seat parliament, with party lists used for the remaining 120 seats.

Opposition parties in Georgia said they did not accept the results of the parliamentary election there and would boycott the new parliament, where the ruling party will have the right to form a government.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) said the ruling Georgian Dream party won 48.23% of the vote and the largest opposition party United National Movement (UNM) took 27.16% after Saturday's election. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Sunday the election had been competitive, but it flagged up allegations of pressure on voters and a blurring of the line between the ruling party and the state, which it said "reduced public confidence in some aspects of the election process."

The opposition protested in the capital Tbilisi on Sunday and promised more protests. "We consider this election illegitimate and refuse to enter parliament," Nika Melia, one of the UNM leaders, told reporters on Monday. Other opposition leaders joined the UNM and demanded that a fresh election be called.

"Our move will send a clear message to Georgia's partners abroad that something is wrong in this country," said Zurab Japaridze, leader of the Girchi Party. Georgian Dream leaders acknowledged only some technical irregularities in voting.

"The destructive actions of the opposition lack an objective perception of reality," Irakli Kobakhidze, the party's executive secretary, told reporters. Kobakhidze said that in addition to winning in proportional representation seats Georgian Dream candidates had won 14 individual races, while a second round would be held on Nov. 21 in 16 constituencies where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Opposition candidates have refused to take part in run-off votes.

Candidates in individual races will fill 30 seats in the 150-seat parliament, with party lists used for the remaining 120 seats.

