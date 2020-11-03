Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar records nearly 33 per cent polling till 1 pm; Nitish, Tejashwi cast votes

The estimated overall turnout at 1 pm is 32.82 per cent, the poll panel data said. Vaishali district's Raghopur, from where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting the elections in the second phase, has recorded 36.09 per cent votes in the first six hours, as per the EC data.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:55 IST
Bihar records nearly 33 per cent polling till 1 pm; Nitish, Tejashwi cast votes

Nearly 33 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Tuesday in 94 constutiencies of Bihar during the second phase of assembly elections. The highest poll percentage of 41.25 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur among the 17 districts, where the 94 seats are located, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, updated till 1 pm.

The lowest turnout so far has been reported from Darbhanga at 26.73 per cent, followed by Patna at 28 per cent. The estimated overall turnout at 1 pm is 32.82 per cent, the poll panel data said.

Vaishali district's Raghopur, from where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting the elections in the second phase, has recorded 36.09 per cent votes in the first six hours, as per the EC data. Hasanpur, from where Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray, has recorded an estimated 38.83 per cent votes till 1 pm. Thirty one per cent voting was recorded in Parsa from where JDU's Chandrika Roy, the father of Tej Pratap's estranged wife Aishwarya, is contesting.

Prominent personalities including Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, and LJP chief Chirag Paswan have already cast their votes in respective polling booths. Kumar did not speak to the media waiting outside the polling station, while Tejashwi said after casting the ballot that people are "angry" with the government and they will vote for education, health, irrigation and law and order.

Former CM and Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi said Bihar needed change. Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour.

The process, however, will conclude early in Maoist-hit areas. The Election Commission said voting will end at 4 pm in eight seats -- Gaura Bauram and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district, Minapur, Paroo and Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur, Alauli and Beldour in Khagaria, and Raghopur in Vaishali.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UAE PM receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed shared a picture on Twitter of him getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.Sheikh Mohammed said, While receiving th...

Odisha Bypolls: 41.36 pc voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 41.36 percent in Balasore and 39.68 percent in Tirtol bypoll on Tuesday. The elections are being held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols. The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assemb...

Bulgaria's COVID-19 deaths hit daily record high

Sofia Bulgaria, November 3 ANIXinhua The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 51 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,349. The previous daily record of 42 death...

NGT directs UP chief secy to prepare action plan for protection of water bodies

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to hold a meeting with all District Magistrates to prepare a uniform action plan for identification and protection of water bodies. A bench headed by NGT Chairpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020