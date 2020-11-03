Left Menu
Odisha Bypolls: 41.36 pc voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 41.36 percent in Balasore and 39.68 percent in Tirtol bypoll on Tuesday. The elections are being held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:01 IST
Odisha Bypolls: 41.36 pc voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol
Visual from a polling booth in Balasore on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 41.36 percent in Balasore and 39.68 percent in Tirtol bypoll on Tuesday. The elections are being held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols. The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assembly constituency was conducted at FM College, Motiganj, Radhakrishna Hindi High School, and Bateswar.

A triangular contest is being witnessed in these bypolls as Congress candidate Mamata Kundu, BJP candidate Manasa Kumar Dutta and Biju Janata Dal's Swarup Das are contesting from here. Inside the polling booth, voters were sanitised, free masks and hand gloves were distributed and social distancing norms were adhered to as per the COVID-19 protocols.

"There is good support from the government to assist the voters amid the pandemic. Proper arrangements for social distancing and sanitisation available at the booth," Anil Surya, a voter, told ANI. Another bye-election for the Tirtol assembly constituency is being held in the Jagatsinghpur district of Odhisa today.

The voter turnout reached 26.24 percent at 12 noon in Odisha. Voting began for the bye-election on 54 Assembly seats spread across 10 states on Tuesday.

28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana going to polls today. (ANI)

