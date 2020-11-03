Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivraj urges people to vote for 'Atmanirbhar' Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan urged the voters to step out and vote for a government that can fulfill their aspirations as bye-elections are being held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:40 IST
Shivraj urges people to vote for 'Atmanirbhar' Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan urged the voters to step out and vote for a government that can fulfill their aspirations as bye-elections are being held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators. Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 43.02 per cent till 2 pm in the bypolls of 28 seats on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

"Voting is the soul of democracy, it strengthens democracy. All of you must vote to choose the government that can fulfill your aspirations. Step out and vote. Let's make an 'Atmanirbhar' Madhya Pradesh," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Arrangements were made for thermal screening and sanitisation was done at the polling station for the by-polls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Free masks were also distributed to the voters by the local administration in Indore's Sanwer constituency.

Counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UK to pilot new COVID-19 mass testing approach in Liverpool

Britain will launch a COVID-19 mass testing pilot scheme in the northwest city of Liverpool this week, offering everyone tests whether or not they have symptoms, in an attempt to find a new way to use testing to limit the spread of the coro...

EU watchdog slams Germany for lapses in Wirecard fraud

Germany failed to do enough to avert the Wirecard fraud, the European Unions markets watchdog said on Tuesday as it delivered a highly critical verdict on the countrys handling of its biggest post-war corporate scam.Wirecards former Chief E...

C'garh: 10 Naxals surrender in Dantewada district

Ten Naxals, including four allegedly involved in the 2018 Nilawaya attack, surrendered in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. The cadres, who were active in Malangir area committee of Maoists, surrendere...

Dabur India Q2 net rises 20 pc to Rs 482.86 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 19.62 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 482.86 crore for the second quarter ended September on account of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a conso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020