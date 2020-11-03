Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Eight U.S. House of Representatives races to watch in Tuesday's election

The district in southern New Jersey includes Atlantic City. NEW MEXICO'S 2ND DISTRICT Freshman Democratic Representative Xochtil Torres-Small has a rematch with Republican Yvette Herrell, who lost to her narrowly in 2018 and is endorsed by the conservative House Freedom Caucus' political action committee.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:31 IST
FACTBOX-Eight U.S. House of Representatives races to watch in Tuesday's election

Democrats are defending their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday's election. Here are eight interesting races to watch, including several of the most closely fought contests:

COLORADO'S 3RD DISTRICT Republican Lauren Boebert, a pistol-packing gun rights activist who defied coronavirus restrictions to open her restaurant, spoke warmly of the unfounded online conspiracy theory QAnon in May, but later said "I'm not a follower." She faces Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a university professor, in a largely rural district encompassing western Colorado.

GEORGIA'S 14th DISTRICT Republican small business owner Marjorie Taylor Greene is a political newcomer who promoted QAnon in a 2017 video but later backtracked, saying it was not part of her campaign. She is expected to win a House seat in conservative rural northwest Georgia after her Democratic opponent dropped out.

MINNESOTA’S 7TH DISTRICT Long-time Representative Collin Peterson, one of only two House Democrats who opposed both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in 2019, faces Minnesota's former lieutenant governor, Republican Michelle Fischbach. The district in rural western Minnesota voted strongly for Trump in 2016.

NEW JERSEY’S 2ND DISTRICT Representative Jeff Van Drew, who was elected to Congress as a Democrat in 2018 but became a Republican after voting against impeaching Trump, faces a strong challenge from Democrat Amy Kennedy. She is a former schoolteacher who married into the famous U.S. political family. The district in southern New Jersey includes Atlantic City.

NEW MEXICO'S 2ND DISTRICT Freshman Democratic Representative Xochtil Torres-Small has a rematch with Republican Yvette Herrell, who lost to her narrowly in 2018 and is endorsed by the conservative House Freedom Caucus' political action committee. The district covers southern New Mexico including part of Albuquerque.

NEW YORK’S 2ND DISTRICT Republican New York State legislator Andrew Garbarino is running against a Black combat veteran, Democrat Jackie Gordon, for the seat held for 14 terms by retiring Republican Representative Peter King. The largely suburban district on Long Island includes the eastern edges of the New York City metropolitan area.

SOUTH CAROLINA’S 1ST DISTRICT Representative Joe Cunningham, who stunned Republicans in 2018 when he became the first Democrat to represent the coastal district in nearly four decades, faces Republican Nancy Mace, the first female graduate of the Citadel military college.

TEXAS' 21ST DISTRICT Conservative Republican Representative Chip Roy is being challenged by Wendy Davis, a Democratic former state senator who caught the national spotlight in 2013 by talking for over 11 hours to temporarily stop an anti-abortion bill. The central Texas district includes part of Austin.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Institutional investment in real estate drops 73pc at USD 1.18 bn in Jan-Sep

Institutional flow of funds in real estate fell 73 per cent in January-September at USD 1.18 billion around Rs 8,700 crore as investors remained cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India. However, the...

Hlengiwe Mkhize launches Disability Rights Awareness Month

Economic justice and empowerment for people with disabilities are among the main focus issues to take centre stage during Disability Rights Awareness Month DRAM2020.Deputy Minister in the Presidency Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilitie...

Ravindra Pandey appointed on Yes Bank board as SBI nominee director

Yes Bank on Tuesday said Ravindra Pandey has been appointed on its board as SBIs nominee director non-executive. The appointment is as per the nomination received from State Bank of India SBI under the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020 no...

Ayurveda can bring remarkable improvement in patient's condition in terms of sleep: Study

Ayurveda can bring a remarkable improvement in a patients condition in terms of sleep, stated a study published in a journal of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy, and stressed on the potential of Panchakarma Therapy to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020