Madhya Pradesh recorded 57.09 per cent polling till 5 pm for assembly bye-elections on 28 seats on Tuesday while the percentage was 82.33 per cent in Nagaland.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh records over 57% polling in bye-elections till 5 pm, Nagaland 82.33%
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh recorded 57.09 per cent polling till 5 pm for assembly bye-elections on 28 seats on Tuesday while the percentage was 82.33 per cent in Nagaland. The poll percentage was 41.05 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 41.86 per cent in Karnataka, 55.04 per cent in Odisha, 71.10 per cent in Telangana, 57.55 per cent in Jharkhand, 46.23 per cent in Haryana, 51.29 per cent in Gujarat and 59.05 per cent in Chhattisgarh.

Apart from 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana is going to the polls. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Nagaland where the timings are different.

In Madhya Pradesh, the highest voter turnout in the state has been witnessed on Agar seat (80.46 per cent) while the lowest is in Sumaoli (41.79 per cent), as per the data provided by the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app. The by-poll for seats in 10 states is being held along with assembly polls in Bihar. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

