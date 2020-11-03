Left Menu
Onions thrown towards Nitish at poll rally in Madhubani

A slipper was thrown at Kumar by protestors while he was going towards his helicopter after completing speech at an election meeting at Sakra in Muzaffarpur district On October 26, but it missed the target. Police had taken four persons in custody on the charge of creating disturbances at the chief ministers rally.

Onions were flung towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by some protestors while he was addressing a public meeting in Madhubani for the third phase of the assembly elections. Kumar was talking on employment issue when onions came flying at him at the rally in support of his party nominee Sudhanshu Shekhar at Gangaur village ground in Harlakhi assembly constituency, but it missed the target.

The onions thrown from a distance fell before reaching the stage. The security personnel flung into action and covered the CM, who continued with his speech.

"Khub feko, khub feko, khube feko (keep throwing)," Kumar told the protestors and urged the security men not to pay attention to them. When the crowd caught the onion throwers, he appealed to the people to "let them go".

Resuming his speech, Kumar assured the people that no one will have to go outside Bihar "under compulsion" to look for jobs if he returns to power as his future government will create more employment opportunities in the state itself. Lakhs of migrant workers have returend to their home during COVID pandemic. Many of them haven't returned to their previous job places.

Training his guns at the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who has made promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs, Kumar asked "when they got the opportunity to serve the state for 15 years, they could just provide 95,000 jobs when Jharkhand was also part of the state for 10 years (till 2000) and we have given six lakh jobs to the people during our time. This is not the first instance when Kumar had to face a hostile crowd at his rallies in course of campaigning.

At many places a section of the crowd disrupted his speech, on which Kumar lost his cool and chided them for "acting on behalf of his political rivals" and telling them that nobody is bothered even if they dont vote for him. A slipper was thrown at Kumar by protestors while he was going towards his helicopter after completing speech at an election meeting at Sakra in Muzaffarpur district On October 26, but it missed the target.

Police had taken four persons in custody on the charge of creating disturbances at the chief ministers rally. Similarly, Kumar lost his cool at an election rally at Parsa in Saran district on October 21 where he had gone to stump for his party candidate Chandrika Roy, father of Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya Rai.

Kumar lost temper when a section of the crowd chanted "Lalu Zindabad" in that rally and asked the protestors to stop it or leave the venue. "Do not make such noise here. If you do not want to vote for us, dont do it," Kumar had told the slogan shouters.

