AAP claims north MCD planning to sell land; BJP refutes

Claiming that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to sell off land, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it will protest against the proposals at the standing committee meeting. The Delhi BJP, however, refuted the claims, saying the civic body's proposal talks of leasing out land for a limited period of time as is done by all land-owing government bodies, including the Delhi government.

AAP functionary Durgesh Pathak levelled the allegations against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation at a press conference here. "Looking at the situation the BJP-ruled municipal corporation has decided to sell everything before the upcoming election, and this is why the BJP-ruled north MCD has decided to come up with three proposals regarding the selling of land tomorrow at the standing council meeting. "In the last 14 years, the BJP has finished most of the things in MCD but the only thing which is still there is some of the land. BJP is targeting those land now," Pathak said.

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party completely opposed these proposals and demanded their immediate rollback. The party will also oppose these proposals at the standing committee meeting, Pathak said. Reacting to the claims, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said spreading canards was part of the training imparted to AAP leaders.

"Today, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak at a press conference tried to say that north MCD is trying to sell its three pieces of land even as the civic body's proposal talks of leasing out land for a limited period of time as is done by all land-owing government bodies," Kapoor said..