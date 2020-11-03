Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania opposition leaders freed after day in police custody - party

Tanzanian police on Tuesday released three opposition leaders who were arrested after calling for demonstrations to demand a fresh election and an independent electoral commission, their party said. On Monday police arrested Freeman Mbowe, chairman of the leading opposition party, CHADEMA, and his fellow leaders including former lawmaker Godbless Lema and the former mayor of Ubungo municipality, Boniface Jacob.

Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:11 IST
Tanzania opposition leaders freed after day in police custody - party
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tanzanian police on Tuesday released three opposition leaders who were arrested after calling for demonstrations to demand a fresh election and an independent electoral commission, their party said.

On Monday police arrested Freeman Mbowe, chairman of the leading opposition party, CHADEMA, and his fellow leaders including former lawmaker Godbless Lema and the former mayor of Ubungo municipality, Boniface Jacob. "Mbowe, Lema and Jacob have been released... on bond by the police," CHADEMA said on its Twitter account.

The opposition has demanded a re-run of last week's election, citing widespread suspected fraud, and has called for protests against the outcome, which saw incumbent President John Magufuli win with 84% of the vote on Oct. 28. Separately, police also released Zitto Kabwe, head of another fast-growing party, ACT-Wazalendo, a party official said.

Police had arrested Kabwe earlier on Tuesday, while he was visiting the now-released CHADEMA leaders at the station where they were being held. "We are seeking details on whether he has been released on bail or not and when he is supposed to report back (to the police station)," said Janeth Rite, ACT-Wazalendo's deputy secretary of ideology and publicity.

Kabwe was among leaders sought by police after the former lawmaker called for peaceful protests on Saturday. Police said the protests were illegal and aimed at fomenting violence.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Under COVID shadow, phase-2 of Bihar polls passes off

The second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully Tuesday with a voter turnout of over 54.64 per cent, marginally lower than the 2015 figure, as COVID-19 failed to dampen the democratic spirit of ...

Spanish court takes over new investigation of ex-king

Spanish Supreme Court prosecutors have taken over a new investigation into the financial activities of ex-King Juan Carlos, who recently left Spain to live in an unspecified country following the opening of probes against him in Spain and S...

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...

Putin pledges Russian superiority in the Arctic with new icebreakers

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia wanted to retain its superiority in the Arctic and that it planned to renew its icebreaker fleet to bolster its presence there. Moscow has stepped up its efforts to tap the regions commercial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020