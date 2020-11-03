Tanzania opposition leaders freed after day in police custody - party
Tanzanian police on Tuesday released three opposition leaders who were arrested after calling for demonstrations to demand a fresh election and an independent electoral commission, their party said. On Monday police arrested Freeman Mbowe, chairman of the leading opposition party, CHADEMA, and his fellow leaders including former lawmaker Godbless Lema and the former mayor of Ubungo municipality, Boniface Jacob.Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:11 IST
Tanzanian police on Tuesday released three opposition leaders who were arrested after calling for demonstrations to demand a fresh election and an independent electoral commission, their party said.
On Monday police arrested Freeman Mbowe, chairman of the leading opposition party, CHADEMA, and his fellow leaders including former lawmaker Godbless Lema and the former mayor of Ubungo municipality, Boniface Jacob. "Mbowe, Lema and Jacob have been released... on bond by the police," CHADEMA said on its Twitter account.
The opposition has demanded a re-run of last week's election, citing widespread suspected fraud, and has called for protests against the outcome, which saw incumbent President John Magufuli win with 84% of the vote on Oct. 28. Separately, police also released Zitto Kabwe, head of another fast-growing party, ACT-Wazalendo, a party official said.
Police had arrested Kabwe earlier on Tuesday, while he was visiting the now-released CHADEMA leaders at the station where they were being held. "We are seeking details on whether he has been released on bail or not and when he is supposed to report back (to the police station)," said Janeth Rite, ACT-Wazalendo's deputy secretary of ideology and publicity.
Kabwe was among leaders sought by police after the former lawmaker called for peaceful protests on Saturday. Police said the protests were illegal and aimed at fomenting violence.
- READ MORE ON:
- Freeman Mbowe
- Zitto Kabwe
- Jacob
- John Magufuli
- Mbowe
- Tanzanian
- Gareth Jones
ALSO READ
Jacob's Creek Joins Hands with India's Largest Wedding Exhibition 'Bridal Asia'
Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll
World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more
Rebel Wilson, her boyfriend Jacob Busch celebrate their first Halloween together