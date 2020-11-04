Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Lopez Obrador urges review of U.S. drug cooperation in Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would review cooperation over drug policy with the United States and how its agencies operate in Mexico after the recent U.S. arrest of a top military official.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-11-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 01:35 IST
President Lopez Obrador urges review of U.S. drug cooperation in Mexico
File Image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would review cooperation over drug policy with the United States and how its agencies operate in Mexico after the recent U.S. arrest of a top military official. Lopez Obrador's comments follow the Oct. 15 arrest of former Mexican army chief Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering on a warrant issued by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

"We have to review all of this: how these arrest warrants are issued, who is intervening, what agreements there are with U.S. agents who operate in Mexico," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference. The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lopez Obrador has criticized the DEA's historic role in his country, and last week Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also expressed dismay at the United States' failure to tell Mexico it was going to arrest Cienfuegos. "We have to be grateful, and I have said this before, that President Trump has been respectful (toward Mexico)," Lopez Obrador said.

"But there are still issues we want to clarify. We're only waiting for the elections to pass," he said of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election in which Trump is seeking a second term. Lopez Obrador has held up the case of Cienfuegos, who is being held without bail, as an example of rampant corruption in past governments. But he characterized the case as an "isolated" event and defended the army's role in Mexico.

Cienfuegos was head of the army from 2012 to 2018.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Guilherme shines as Lokomotiv hold Atletico

Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Lokomotiv Moscow in their Champions League Group A match on Tuesday after the home teams goalkeeper Guilherme pulled off a string of superb saves to keep the Russian side in the hunt for a last-16 ...

Austrian police arrest 14 in manhunt after gunman's deadly rampage

Austrian police raided 18 properties and arrested 14 people in a massive manhunt on Tuesday for possible accomplices of a convicted jihadist who shot dead four people and injured 22 others in a late-night rampage in the centre of Vienna.The...

US STOCKS-Wall St rallies with Election Day underway

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as Americans voted in one of the countrys most turbulent presidential elections and investors bet it would be decided without a drawn-out process, leading to a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus.Democrat Joe B...

President Lopez Obrador urges review of U.S. drug cooperation in Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would review cooperation over drug policy with the United States and how its agencies operate in Mexico after the recent U.S. arrest of a top military official. Lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020