GOP star Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina US House race
Rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn has been elected to represent a North Carolina US House district Cawthorn, 25, will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in Congress after his win in the 11th District on Tuesday.PTI | Raleigh | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:11 IST
Rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn has been elected to represent a North Carolina US House district
Cawthorn, 25, will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in Congress after his win in the 11th District on Tuesday. He will be filling a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who left to serve as President Donald Trump's chief of staff. Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired US Air Force Col. Moe Davis
Cawthorn first drew attention after defeating Trump's preferred candidate in an upset in the June GOP primary runoff. Left partially paralysed from a car accident, he delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in August during which he stood up from his wheelchair with the help of a walker.
- READ MORE ON:
- Moe Davis
- Democrat
- Mark Meadows
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Madison Cawthorn
ALSO READ
Indian-American political action committee raises USD 10 mn for Democratic presidential campaign
POLL-Republicans close in on Democrats in Michigan, North Carolina Senate races
White House, Democrats face Senate Republican opposition on coronavirus aid
Stage set for 6th LAHDC-Leh polls in first democratic exercise post granting of UT status
Canada PM Trudeau set to survive as New Democrats vow to avoid election