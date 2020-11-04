Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. election betting market odds flip to favour Trump over Biden

PredictIt's website underwent an outage earlier, with the predictions market posting on Twitter that it was working to "bring service back as soon as possible," without saying exactly why it had gone down. Meanwhile, bettors on British betting exchange Betfair are giving Trump a 75% chance of winning a second term in the White House, up from 39% when polls opened on Tuesday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:48 IST
U.S. election betting market odds flip to favour Trump over Biden

Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have flipped to favour Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.

New Zealand-based predictions market PredictIt has Trump leading Biden at 62 cents-to-37 cents, from being 61 cents-to-44 centres in favour of the Democratic candidate on Nov. 2. PredictIt's website underwent an outage earlier, with the predictions market posting on Twitter that it was working to "bring service back as soon as possible," without saying exactly why it had gone down.

Meanwhile, bettors on British betting exchange Betfair are giving Trump a 75% chance of winning a second term in the White House, up from 39% when polls opened on Tuesday morning. Biden's odds of a win on Betfair have fallen to 25% from 61% earlier. "Trump has overtaken Biden significantly and is now in pole position, suggesting it could be a very nervous night ahead for Biden," Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

Britain-based Smarkets exchange is giving Trump 55% win odds, up from 39% when polls opened. Bets on Trump went up to 80% at 2300 Eastern Time (0300 GMT), before dropping back. Biden's win odds on Smarkets have fallen to 45% from 61% earlier.

"This has mainly been driven by Trump seemingly holding the key swing state of Florida as a result of a very strong showing for him in the Miami-Dade county with a large Cuban population," said Patrick Flynn, political analyst at Smarkets. Flynn said that Florida wasn't a "must win" state for Biden as it was for Trump.

"Biden could yet put those crucial Midwestern states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in his column, and he would win the election."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Deliberation for action plan to regulate placement agencies going on: Panel tells Delhi HC

A court-appointed committee has told the Delhi High Court that deliberations are going on for preparing an action plan for strict enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies Regulation Order, 2014, to regulate placement agencies tha...

Punjab farm protests: Railways incur losses to the tune of Rs 1200 crore

The losses suffered by Railways due to the farm bill agitation in Punjab have already crossed an estimated Rs 1200 crore as protests on tracks are underway at 32 places across the state, officials said. According to data from the national t...

In battleground Arizona, Latino effort to mobilize voters could help Biden

When a brass band, mariachi musicians and a folk dancer wearing a dress embroidered with the words Tu Voto Cuenta - or Your Vote Counts - paraded through her West Phoenix neighborhood, Marizol Moreno came outside in her pajamas to watch. Mo...

Democrats, Republicans trade seats in battle for U.S. Senate majority

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in more than half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday, as Republicans held the line in several contests that had seemed up for grabs only weeks ago. Though favored by fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020