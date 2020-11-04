Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blatant misuse of state power against Arnab Goswami, reminds us of emergency: Amit Shah

Lambasting at the Maharashtra government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami as "blatant misuse" of state power and it "reminds us of the emergency".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:50 IST
Blatant misuse of state power against Arnab Goswami, reminds us of emergency: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lambasting at the Maharashtra government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami as "blatant misuse" of state power and it "reminds us of the emergency". "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED," Shah tweeted.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda called Goswami's arrested as yet another instance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them. "Every person who believes in a free press and freedom of expression is furious at the Maharashtra Government's bullying and harassment of Arnab Goswami. This is yet another instance of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them. Shameful!" Nadda tweeted.

"India didn't forgive Indira Gandhi for the Emergency. India never forgave Rajiv Gandhi for his assault on press freedom. And now, India will again punish Sonia-Rahul Gandhi for their brazen and intimidating use of state power to get equal with journalists," he tweeted. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the supporters of emergency, Congress and Shivsena are displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent.

"Although emergency was defeated in 1977, the mentality is still alive! Today, supporters of emergency-Congress and Shivsena displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent. India has always fought such forces & struggle will continue," he tweeted. Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday and alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence today and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

Republic TV channel have telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Little to separate as ambitious Delhi Capitals face mighty Mumbai Indians

They stand on the opposite ends of IPLs success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournaments 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster first qualifier here on Thursday. The team to...

Nobody is above law: Deshmukh on Goswami's arrest

Nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. His remarks come after Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested here in the m...

COVID-19: Smaller cough droplets may travel over 6 metres, says study

Scientists have analysed the dispersion of coughs using air flow simulation and found that some smaller droplets, which are easily carried by the wind, travel up to 6.6 metres and even further under dry air conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic...

Aegean quake toll rises, Turkish rescuers make final search

The death toll in last weeks Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir focused on the final two collapsed buildings. All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkeys third-largest c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020