Blatant misuse of state power against Arnab Goswami, reminds us of emergency: Amit Shah

Lambasting at the Maharashtra government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami as "blatant misuse" of state power and it "reminds us of the emergency". "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED," Shah tweeted.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda called Goswami's arrested as yet another instance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them. "Every person who believes in a free press and freedom of expression is furious at the Maharashtra Government's bullying and harassment of Arnab Goswami. This is yet another instance of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them. Shameful!" Nadda tweeted.

"India didn't forgive Indira Gandhi for the Emergency. India never forgave Rajiv Gandhi for his assault on press freedom. And now, India will again punish Sonia-Rahul Gandhi for their brazen and intimidating use of state power to get equal with journalists," he tweeted. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the supporters of emergency, Congress and Shivsena are displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent.

"Although emergency was defeated in 1977, the mentality is still alive! Today, supporters of emergency-Congress and Shivsena displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent. India has always fought such forces & struggle will continue," he tweeted. Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday and alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence today and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

Republic TV channel have telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)