Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi condemns onion hurling at Nitish, says there are other ways to protest

Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday condemned the onion hurling incident with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Madhubani during a public meeting and said there are other forms of protest in a democracy.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:51 IST
Tejashwi condemns onion hurling at Nitish, says there are other ways to protest
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday condemned the onion hurling incident with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Madhubani during a public meeting and said there are other forms of protest in a democracy.

"I condemn the incident. There are other forms of protest in a democracy like voting. This incident should not have occurred. I don't like this as we fight on issues," Tejashwi said. Talking about the polling for the second phase, he said, "Resolve shown by people has shown that Bihar fights the election on issues like unemployment and migration. The migrant labourers were roughly treated by the government. They were even called criminals."

"Despite the Supreme Court order, the Bihar Government kept claiming that they will give jobs but nobody got jobs. In flood-affected areas, Chief Minister never took notice and no team from the Centre came to assess the situation. I believe in the third phase huge voting will take place. It is decided that Nitish Kumar is all set to go," he added. On Tuesday, onions were thrown at Nitish Kumar when he was campaigning at Harlakhi in Madhubani for the state election.

The Chief Minister's security personnel formed a ring around him as he continued his speech. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 53.51 per cent in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday.

Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Little to separate as ambitious Delhi Capitals face mighty Mumbai Indians

They stand on the opposite ends of IPLs success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournaments 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster first qualifier here on Thursday. The team to...

Nobody is above law: Deshmukh on Goswami's arrest

Nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. His remarks come after Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested here in the m...

COVID-19: Smaller cough droplets may travel over 6 metres, says study

Scientists have analysed the dispersion of coughs using air flow simulation and found that some smaller droplets, which are easily carried by the wind, travel up to 6.6 metres and even further under dry air conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic...

Aegean quake toll rises, Turkish rescuers make final search

The death toll in last weeks Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir focused on the final two collapsed buildings. All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkeys third-largest c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020