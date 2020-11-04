Tejashwi condemns onion hurling at Nitish, says there are other ways to protest

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday condemned the onion hurling incident with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Madhubani during a public meeting and said there are other forms of protest in a democracy.

"I condemn the incident. There are other forms of protest in a democracy like voting. This incident should not have occurred. I don't like this as we fight on issues," Tejashwi said. Talking about the polling for the second phase, he said, "Resolve shown by people has shown that Bihar fights the election on issues like unemployment and migration. The migrant labourers were roughly treated by the government. They were even called criminals."

"Despite the Supreme Court order, the Bihar Government kept claiming that they will give jobs but nobody got jobs. In flood-affected areas, Chief Minister never took notice and no team from the Centre came to assess the situation. I believe in the third phase huge voting will take place. It is decided that Nitish Kumar is all set to go," he added. On Tuesday, onions were thrown at Nitish Kumar when he was campaigning at Harlakhi in Madhubani for the state election.

The Chief Minister's security personnel formed a ring around him as he continued his speech. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 53.51 per cent in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday.

Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)