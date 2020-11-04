Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrest of Arnab Goswami reflects 'totalitarian tendency' to weaken fourth pillar of democracy: Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami reflects the "totalitarian tendency" to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:39 IST
Arrest of Arnab Goswami reflects 'totalitarian tendency' to weaken fourth pillar of democracy: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami reflects the "totalitarian tendency" to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy. "The treatment of senior journalist Arnab Goswami is a symbol of the totalitarian tendency to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy and suppress the voice of protest. Congress should take note of the many instances, including the emergency, that the governments that oppress the press have suffered the wrath of fate," Rajnath tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the way Giswani was arrested shows the mentality of the Congress party and Maharashtra Government. "The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested, it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra Government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it," Nadda said while speaking to reporters at Patna airport.

Goswami has been arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. Later, Goswami was also named in the FIR of Naik's death case. Goswami has alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence today and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

Republic TV channel has telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Fall in mortality rate, high recovery keep active COVID-19 cases in India below 6 lakh

Active COVID-19 cases in India have been witnessing a steady decline and remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday due to a sustained fall in the mortality rate and a large number of patients recuperating from the d...

C'garh: Chargesheet filed in four days after rape FIR

Police in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district have filed a chargesheet just four days after registering a case against a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl, an official has said. On October 30, a case of rape was registered at Pun...

This is how Bollywood, 'DDLJ' made Karwa Chauth a pan-India concept

The festival of Karwa Chauth, which is predominantly a north Indian festival has expanded its roots as it has become a pan-India concept now. A major reason for the festival to become rather a trend in the country today is its popularisatio...

Sacred Games Season 3 renewal updates, what latest we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 There are multiple chances in reality as some actors who were present in the previous seasons talked about it quite a few times. Thus, fans expectations are always higher in favour of Season 3s ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020