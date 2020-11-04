Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's president son charged over alleged corruption scheme

State prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro said late on Tuesday they have formally pressed charges against Flavio Bolsonaro, President Jair Bolsonaro's eldest son, over his alleged participation in a scheme to siphon off public funds. Prosecutors say the alleged scam lasted between 2007 and 2018. In a statement, Flavio Bolsonaro denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations against him are baseless.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:38 IST
Brazil's president son charged over alleged corruption scheme

State prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro said late on Tuesday they have formally pressed charges against Flavio Bolsonaro, President Jair Bolsonaro's eldest son, over his alleged participation in a scheme to siphon off public funds. A former aide, Fabricio Queiroz, was also charged along with another 15 people whom prosecutors did not name.

Prosecutors have been investigating an alleged corruption ring in which Flavio Bolsonaro would receive part of the salaries paid to cabinet staff when he was a member of the Rio de Janeiro state legislature, a scheme known as "rachadinha" in Brazil. Prosecutors say the alleged scam lasted between 2007 and 2018.

In a statement, Flavio Bolsonaro denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations against him are baseless. "I have not committed any crimes," he said.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Teachers and students to get Diwali vacation: Maha minister

Teachers and students in Maharashtra who are part of online education will get Diwali vacation, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday. A final decision to this effect will be taken soon, Gaikwad told reporters, adding th...

Andhra Pradesh reports 2,477 new COVID-19 cases

With 2,477 new cases, Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 count reached 8,33,208 on Wednesday.According to the State Command Control Room, there are 21,438 active cases and 8,05,026 patients have been cured and discharged in the state.The number of de...

At Bihar poll rally, Yogi blames Arnab Goswami's arrest on Congress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday squarely blamed the Congress for the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami in connection with an abetment to suicide case in Maharashtra where the party is a junior partner in the rulin...

Eta dumps heavy rain on Nicaragua and Honduras, exacerbating floods

Storm Eta pounded Nicaragua and Honduras with torrential rain on Wednesday after unleashing major floods and landslides over Central America, reportedly killing at least three people and stranding dozens of fishermen in the Atlantic. Eta, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020