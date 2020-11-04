Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the "rise" in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:15 IST
Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the "rise" in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said culprits enjoy the backing of the ruling BJP in these states.

"There has been a huge increase in atrocities against women and Dalits in the BJP-ruled states. It is very unfortunate that BJP governments in these states are backing culprits committing atrocities on women, Dalits and minorities," he said, adding that the Congress observed 'Women and Dalit Rights Day' on Wednesday. The protest was held at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, the resting place of B R Ambedkar.

"Since Narendra Modi government came to power, the atmosphere in the country has deteriorated. The BJP government in the Centre and many other states are being run on the Sangh Parivar's ideology. Due to this, these governments continue to back criminals instead of taking action against them," the revenue minister said, adding that women, dalits and minorities are not safe in the BJP-ruled states. Referring to the Hathras incident wherein a Dalit woman was killed after alleged gang rape, Thorat said that crime was a disgrace to humanity.

"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh tried to suppress the case but they could not succeed as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were fighting for justice for the victim's family," he said. Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said the party will work towards crushing the communal forces.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Three more Rafale jets arrive in India after flying non-stop from France

A second batch of three Rafale fighter jets arrived at Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat on Wednesday evening after flying non-stop from France, taking the total number of aircraft in the fleet to eight, officials said. The first batch of five Ra...

Judge reviews ballot counting in suburban Philadelphia county

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Wednesday weighed arguments by Republicans seeking to stop a suburban Philadelphia county from counting mail-in and absentee ballots that voters had been permitted to correct. U.S. District Judge Timothy S...

Multidisciplinary team visits Ladakh to speed up implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

A multidisciplinary team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission comprising officials of the ministry and experts visited Ladakh to help in implementation of the mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. Both the union territories of...

SC keeps in abeyance effect of US court order asking Antrix to pay compensation to Devas

The Supreme Court Wednesday kept in abeyance the effect of a recent order by a court in USA which had asked Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of ISRO, to pay compensation of USD 1.2 billion to Bengaluru-based startup Devas Multimedia f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020