Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the "rise" in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said culprits enjoy the backing of the ruling BJP in these states.

"There has been a huge increase in atrocities against women and Dalits in the BJP-ruled states. It is very unfortunate that BJP governments in these states are backing culprits committing atrocities on women, Dalits and minorities," he said, adding that the Congress observed 'Women and Dalit Rights Day' on Wednesday. The protest was held at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, the resting place of B R Ambedkar.

"Since Narendra Modi government came to power, the atmosphere in the country has deteriorated. The BJP government in the Centre and many other states are being run on the Sangh Parivar's ideology. Due to this, these governments continue to back criminals instead of taking action against them," the revenue minister said, adding that women, dalits and minorities are not safe in the BJP-ruled states. Referring to the Hathras incident wherein a Dalit woman was killed after alleged gang rape, Thorat said that crime was a disgrace to humanity.

"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh tried to suppress the case but they could not succeed as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were fighting for justice for the victim's family," he said. Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said the party will work towards crushing the communal forces.