Rahul targets BJP-JD(U) combine on migrants issue

Gandhi's remarks came ahead of the third phase of polling in Bihar assembly elections on November 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:33 IST
Rahul targets BJP-JD(U) combine on migrants issue
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP-JD(U) combine in Bihar, alleging it had ill-treated migrant workers who were forced to return to their home state during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gandhi's remarks came ahead of the third phase of polling in Bihar assembly elections on November 7.

"When lakhs of labourer sisters and brothers were forced to walk from various parts of the country towards Bihar-UP hungry, thirsty, then the Modi-Nitish government did this barbarity," he said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing a video. "The Congress party is not in government, yet we helped the brothers against this atrocity. This is the truth," he said. He claimed that farmers and consumers were suffering under the present dispensation.

"On the one hand, the farmers got a double hit - expensive seeds and buying of produce at low prices. "On the other hand, the consumer is hit on all fronts due to the impact of inflation. Only the Modi government is responsible," he said in another tweet in Hindi. Gandhi's remarks came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the people of Bihar prefer "sushashan ki rajneeti" (politics of good governance) and that only the NDA can provide security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth of the state. "The biggest enemy of development is corruption. It snatches away the rights of the poor," he said in a series tweets.

