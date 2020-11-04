Putin, Belarus leader discuss deepening ties in phone call amid crisis - Kremlin

Putin, Belarus leader discuss deepening ties in phone call amid crisis - KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:19 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko discussed strengthening bilateral ties in a telephone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Lukashenko is facing a weeks-long domestic political crisis in which tens of thousands of Belarusians have regularly taken to the streets of Minsk calling for him to resign. Russia is a traditional ally of Belarus.
