Sanjay Raut urges central ministers, BJP leaders to meet Anvay Naik's family before protesting Arnab's arrest

The ones who are raising their voices on journalist Arnab Goswami's behalf should meet the family of the architect, Anvay Naik, who died by suicide in 2018 over the alleged non-payment of dues by the former, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:29 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The ones who are raising their voices on journalist Arnab Goswami's behalf should meet the family of the architect, Anvay Naik, who died by suicide in 2018 over the alleged non-payment of dues by the former, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here the Rajya Sabha MP also said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was free to protest against Goswami's arrest if they thought he was a BJP worker or a "loudspeaker" (mouthpiece).

"If someone is arrested under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and BJP wants to protest over it, they may do it as everyone has that right in a democracy. BJP can protest if they believe he is their party worker, it can be their national program (protest). But I just have one request to the Centre's Cabinet members or senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra to meet Naik's family, there is a widow and a daughter too. They should meet and understand the circumstances they faced in the past two years," Raut said. He further said that everyone, including the Centre and actor Kangana Ranaut "have the right to protest against any act even if they are siding with the wrong side in a democracy. We, however, are with the truth."

Backing the Maharashtra police for their actions, he said that they were freely investigating the case as per its merits. "Mumbai police is not playing a game of puppets. They are free to investigate and they are doing so, no injustice will be meted out to anyone. Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr BR Ambedkar, the law was written here," he said.

On Wednesday, the wife of late Anvay Naik thanked the Maharashtra Police after Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami got arrested for allegedly abetting Naik's suicide. "I really want to thank Maharashtra Police that this day has come in my life. I kept a lot of patience. Although my husband and mother-in-law will not come back with this but they are still alive for me," said Akshita Naik, wife of late Anvay Naik.

Yesterday, Goswami was arrested in Anvay's death case, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Goswami has alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife has been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him. Republic TV channel telecasted visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

