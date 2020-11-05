Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Subhashini 'Sharad Yadav’, protecting father's turf, legacy uphill task on poll debut

Sources in the political circles say that local Grand Alliance coalition leaders and workers are not happy over an “outsider” being fielded as a "parachute candidate" The recent electoral history of the constituency is also not very encouraging for the grand old party. The Congress had not contested the last state polls since the seat had gone to the JD(U), which was then its ally alongside the RJD, but in 2010 elections, Congress nominee Ranjeet Ranjan, the wife of Pappu Yadav, had stood third.

PTI | Madhepura | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:58 IST
For Subhashini 'Sharad Yadav’, protecting father's turf, legacy uphill task on poll debut

She jumped into the electoral battle to protect her father Sharad Yadav's political legacy, but the journey to success in Bihariganj assembly seat is an arduous one for Subhashini Raj Rao, who as a Congress candidate is locked in a multi-corner contest in the constituency. A part of the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat, Bihariganj will go to polls in the third and last phase on November 7.

Subhashini has chosen her father's tested turf of Madhepura to jump into the rough and tumble of politics. Sharad Yadav, a veteran socialist leader, has represented Madhepura in Parliament four times and has also lost from there many times, including in the last two Lok Sabha elections. Though a native of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav chose Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency to fight elections as a mark of respect to B P Mandal, the author of the Mandal Commission report who was born here.

The Mandal Commission report, providing 27 per cent reservation in government jobs to Other Backward Classes, was implemented by the V P Singh government at the centre in which Yadav was a senior member. Yadav along with RJD president Lalu Prasad and incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had played an important role in the "Mandal movement" that paved the way for implementation of the jobs quota recommendations in 1990.

The 73-year-old Yadav is admitted to a hospital in Delhi for past many days and hence his daughter has taken up the task to carry forward his political legacy. Her election posters in the constituency introduces her as Subhashini ‘Sharad Yadav’.

“This has been my father Sharad Yadav’s karmabhoomi and the kind of support and love that you have given him over the past 25-30 years, I too can feel the same here today,” she told an election at Bihariganj on Wednesday. “I am your candidate, your daughter. I have come here to serve you, to fulfil the dreams of my father,” she told the crowd. The rally was also addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who praised Sharad Yadav for his works, and asked the crowd to vote for her. “I have not said this in any of my speeches in Bihar elections,” he told the crowd as he appealed them to vote for his “sister”. “I want a guarantee from you that you will make Sharad ji’s daughter win the election. I am not asking for myself, but for you and Sharad Yadav ji, who is your leader. ” Married to a Congress family of Haryana, Subhashini Raj Rao joined the grand old party on the eve of Bihar polls and was fielded by the party from Bihariganj assembly seat.

Though Madhepura seat would have been an ideal launchpad for her, the Congress had to settle for Bihariganj as in the seat-sharing arrangement Madhepura went to the RJD, which has re-nominated its old hand Chandrasekhar. In her maiden electoral plunge, Subhashini is pitted against two time JD(U) MLA Niranjan Mehta, Lok Janshakti Party candidate Vijay Kumar Singh and Prabhash Kumar of Janadhikar Party (JAP), which is headed by former Madhepura MP and a prominent Yadav caste politician Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. There are a total of 22 candidates on the seat and as per the voter list of 2019, there are 3,00,885 electorate in this constituency. Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the (JD-U) had won from Madhepura seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, defeating Sharad Yadav, who had contested from the RJD of Lalu Prasad. Though Yadavs form a bulk of the electors in the constituency, there is a significant presence of other backward castes such as Kushwahas and Extremely Backward Castes.

Sitting MLA Niranjan Mehta, a Kushwaha by caste, could lose a section of votes to fellow casteman and LJP nominee Vijay Kumar Singh. Subhasini's path also does not look very easy.

JAP candidate Prabhash Kumar, a Yadav by caste who was once a favourite of Lalu Prasad and had served as the state general secretary of the RJD, left the party after the seat went to the Congress and joined Pappu Yadav-led outfit. As such, Subhasini might not get the full support of the dominant partner party, the RJD. Sources in the political circles say that local Grand Alliance coalition leaders and workers are not happy over an “outsider” being fielded as a "parachute candidate" The recent electoral history of the constituency is also not very encouraging for the grand old party.

The Congress had not contested the last state polls since the seat had gone to the JD(U), which was then its ally alongside the RJD, but in 2010 elections, Congress nominee Ranjeet Ranjan, the wife of Pappu Yadav, had stood third. The LJP candidate's wife Renu Kushwaha had won the Bihariganj seat as a JD(U) candidate in 2010, bagging 79,062 votes while Ranjeet Ranjan had received 27,554. Prabhash Kumar, then in the RJD, had stood second with 29,065 cotes.

Subhashini’s main JD(U) rival is relying on Nitish Kumar's development mantra and also highlighting the “poor” governance and law and order situation in the state under the RJD’s 15-year rule. Nitish Kumar, while campaigning for his party nominee recently, refrained from speaking anything against Sharad Yadav, his former party colleague, and Subhashini.

Locals are divided in their appraisals of the government and the opposition. Tej Narain Yadav, Raj Kumar Yadav, Ram Chandra Sah and Sunil Kumar gave pass mark to the JD(U), happy with the development work carried out by the Nitish Kuamr government. However, others highlighted joblessness and what they perceived as corruption under the NDA government.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Widow gangraped, murdered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 5 PTI A 31-year-old widow was allegedly raped and murdered bythree men inneighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Thursday. The body of the woman was noticed by locals on the outskirts ofKollur village in...

Trump or Biden: Pakistan looks forward to work with whoever wins US presidential election

Pakistans foreign office said it is looking forward to work with whoever -- whether it is former Vice President Joe Biden or incumbent President Donald Trump -- wins the US Presidential Election. Pakistan looks forward to working with anyon...

ATI Agency supports Malawi’s USD67 million Nkhotakota Solar Power Plant

COVID-19 has highlighted the extent of the critical energy gap in Africa, where diversification is needed to ensure more stable and broader energy access Malawis USD67 million Nkhotakota Solar Power Plant, backed by an international consort...

Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory

European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a handful of strong earnings reports, more stimulus for Britains economy and a surge in Wall Street stock futures, as Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020