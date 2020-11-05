Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command after Nov 10 bypoll results

"Our candidates are going to win with a huge margin in both Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies, results of which will be declared on November 10. On that day or after that I will go to Delhi or talk to our national president (JP Nadda) and Amit Shah (union home minister)over phone and discuss about expanding the cabinet at the earliest," Yediyurappa said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:25 IST
Yediyurappa to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command after Nov 10 bypoll results

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the much awaited expansion of his cabinet will take place at the earliest and he will talk to the party high command in this regard, soon after the assembly bypoll results on November 10. "Our candidates are going to win with a huge margin in both Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies, results of which will be declared on November 10.

On that day or after that I will go to Delhi or talk to our national president (JP Nadda) and Amit Shah (union home minister)over phone and discuss about expanding the cabinet at the earliest," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters ahead of the BJP state executive meeting in Mangaluru, he said he will expand the cabinet at the earliest.

Earlier in September, Yediyurappa had paid a visit to Delhi to seek approval from the high command for the cabinet expansion, but failed to get any green signal. He had then even hinted about the possibility of cabinet reshuffle by stating that things would depend on what the party leadership decides.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for 77-year-old Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants. While several of the old guard like 8-time MLA Umesh Katti are awaiting a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for slots.

As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will also have to keep space for Munirathna, if he wins the Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the bypoll, and also for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced. The cabinet currently has 28 members, and six berths are still vacant.

Meanwhile, despite the state BJP denying it, speculation about a possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappas age, refuses to die down, with some within the party like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with their statements. Later speaking at the state executive meeting, Yediyurappa expressed confidence about the BJP coming back to power by winning a minimum of 140-150 seats in the 224-member assembly in the next assembly polls.

He urged the workers not to take any election lightly and to strengthen the organisation where the party is not strong. BJP will win Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypolls by a margin of over 40,000 votes and over 20,000-25,000 votes in Sira, he claimed as he predicted defeat for the Congress.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't vote for those who won't come to seek blessings again: Chirag Paswan

By Sahil Pandey Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday reacted to Nitish Kumars statement that Bihar election 2020 is his last election, and urged the voters not to vote for those who will not come to ask for blessings again.Sa...

Team of Punjab govt officials with RPF conducting ground survey. Will run trains as soon as tracks are under our control: Rly Board chairman.

Team of Punjab govt officials with RPF conducting ground survey. Will run trains as soon as tracks are under our control Rly Board chairman....

Amit Shah visits tribal family in West Bengal village

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, met a tribal family in Chaturthi village, Bankura, and had food with them on Thursday. On the second day of his visit, Shah held a review meeting with the senior offi...

Denmark to lock down regions after mutated coronavirus traced to minks

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. The government has said it would cull all minks to prevent human con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020